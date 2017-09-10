Saturday, October 7, 2017

Roy Thomson Hall

On October 7 at Roy Thomson Hall, Sandra Laronde (Teme-Augama Anishinaabe), Founder and Artistic Director of Toronto’s Red Sky Performance, curates and directs ADIZOKAN, a World Premiere/Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) Commission. Exploring Indigenous connections to ancestral origins, this new genre-defying creation features Indigenous vocals, electro-acoustic, orchestral music, dance and film.

With an original score of ADIZOKAN by composer Eliot Britton (Métis), the evening also brings together outstanding performers such as throat-boxer Nelson Tagoona (Inuk), singer Fara Palmer (Saulteaux-Cree), singer Marie Gaudet (Anishinaabe), singer Gabriel Gaudet (Anishinaabe/Cree), and musician/dancer Michel Muniidobenese Bruyere (Anishinaabe), with the collaboration of Red Sky dancers, Filmmaker Andrew Moro (Euro-Cree) and Lighting Designer Michel Charbonneau (Anishinaabe). The TSO, under the direction of Gary Kulesha, also performs Blood Echo by Canadian composer Carmen Braden.

“Adizokan is a concept that means “a spiritual being that carries wisdom and knowledge,’ in Anishinaabemowin,” explains Laronde. “Human life is limited and can only experience a tiny slice of the spiritual experience. There is so much more knowledge and wisdom that lives in animals, rocks, trees, water, and the stars. We respect all life forms and all life forms have a spirit. We believe this is a necessary worldview for a profound renewal in this era of great upheaval.”

Red Sky Performance has also been invited to perform ADIZOKAN with the Yucatán Symphony Orchestra as part of the 2017 International Mayan Culture Festival in Mérida, Mexico on October 24, 2017.

Red Sky Performance and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra have been collaborating since 2002 when they first co-presented Caribou Song, written by Tomson Highway. Sandra Laronde now curates ADIZOKAN as part of Canada 150.

Internationally renowned, Red Sky Performance is Canada’s leading company of contemporary Indigenous performance in dance, theatre, music, and media. This multi-award-winning company founded in 2000 has significantly influenced the artistic evolution of contemporary Indigenous performing arts in Canada and around the world.

Touring since 2003, Red Sky Performance has delivered over 2,253 performances across Canada and international performances in 12 countries on four continents, including two Cultural Olympiads (Beijing and Vancouver), and opened for Canada at World Expo in Shanghai. They are the recipient of five Dora Mavor Moore awards and nominations, two Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards, the Smithsonian Expressive Award, among other recognitions.

ADIZOKAN

Red Sky Performance with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, October 7, 2017 • 7:30pm

Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street, Toronto

Tickets from $79

tso.ca/concert/adizokan

For more info visit www.redskyperformance.com

