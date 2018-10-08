RAPSEASON Presents FATHER The Private Show Tour

November 5, 2018

Velvet Underground

All-Ages

Doors open: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.00 and are available at ticketweb.ca

RAPSEASON presents Father at the Velvet Underground at an all-ages show on Monday, November 5th, 2018. From Atlanta, Georgia, Father originally went to school to study pharmacy before pursuing a rap career. He originally went by Father’s Liquor Cabinet but later shortened his name to Father.

The rapper first went viral with his hit “Look At Wrist,” which has racked up over eight and a half million views and counting on YouTube. He founded the record label Awful Records and is also known for his work on projects such as “Young Hot Ebony” and “Who’s Gonna Get F***ed First”. Most recently, Father released a new video for single “Thotnite”, and announced new album “Awful Swim”, released with Adult Swim, available on September 21st.

About RAPSEASON

RAPSEASON is the multi-platform promoter brand and media platform recently launched by INK Entertainment. The first of its’ kind, RAPSEASON shows feature some of hip-hop’s most exciting artists. It will also be the source of exclusive content from these artists as well as a home for all things hip-hop. RAPSEASON events have featured acclaimed artists such as Future, Travis Scott, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Majid Jordan, Mac Miller, Post Malone, Chance The Rapper, Logic and Vince Staples among others.