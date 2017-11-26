One of a Kind Show & Sale Returns for 2018 Holiday Season

November 23 to December 3, 2018
Enercare Centre Exhibition Place Toronto
The One of a Kind Show & Sale, North America’s largest consumer craft show since 1975, is inspiring Canadians to shop local this holiday season. The show provides visitors a unique shopping experience to meet the makers, hear their stories and learn about how products are made.
“One of a Kind Show has created a platform for artisans from coast to coast, that fosters growth, allows makers to showcase their unique work and thrive in an exciting and supportive environment” says Janice Leung, Show Director. “The Show reinforces the public’s growing desire to shop local and continues to inspire Canadians of all ages to support the maker movement.”
New this year, OOAK On Wheels, a travelling holiday shop with a curated selection of One of a Kind items for sale. From November 12 to November 18, OOAK On Wheels will park in areas across Toronto including Yorkville, Liberty Village and the Distillery District.
What to expect at the 2017 One of a Kind Show & Sale:
- Over 800 artisans and 122 new exhibitors showcasing their creations of handcrafted ceramics, jewellery, furniture, food, clothing and accessories.
- Guests will discover a range of items from five key shopping districts: Flavours, Fashion, Green, Rising Stars, and Visual Art.
- One of a Kind Creative Lounge Presented by DeSerres and Pébéo with five complimentary DIY workshops led by artisans including a must attend colouring wall by Pébéo.
- Feature events, installations and presentations led by notable names including Zoomer Magazine’s contributing editor Charmaine Gooden, DIY and home decor influencer Natalie Ho and food and lifestyle influencer Sabrina Stavenjord
- Attendees are able to pay with their credit or debit cards using the new tap and pay reader from Square. Square is the mobile payment solution of choice at the 2017 One of a Kind Show & Sale.
- Late night shopping on Thursday, November 30. For one night only, the show will be open until 11pm