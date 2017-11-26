One of a Kind Show & Sale Returns for 2018 Holiday Season

November 23 to December 3, 2018

Enercare Centre Exhibition Place Toronto

The One of a Kind Show & Sale, North America’s largest consumer craft show since 1975, is inspiring Canadians to shop local this holiday season. The show provides visitors a unique shopping experience to meet the makers, hear their stories and learn about how products are made.

“One of a Kind Show has created a platform for artisans from coast to coast, that fosters growth, allows makers to showcase their unique work and thrive in an exciting and supportive environment” says Janice Leung, Show Director. “The Show reinforces the public’s growing desire to shop local and continues to inspire Canadians of all ages to support the maker movement.”

New this year, OOAK On Wheels, a travelling holiday shop with a curated selection of One of a Kind items for sale. From November 12 to November 18, OOAK On Wheels will park in areas across Toronto including Yorkville, Liberty Village and the Distillery District.

What to expect at the 2017 One of a Kind Show & Sale: