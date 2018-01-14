North America’s Largest Design Fair Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Star-Studded Speaker Lineup

January 18 – 21, 2018

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Interior Design Show welcomes Michael Ford, Kathryn M. Ireland, Karim Rashid and Brian Gluckstein to 2018 event

Back to celebrate 20 years of success is North America’s most esteemed design fair, Interior Design Show (IDS), which will be taking over Toronto’s Metro Toronto Convention Centre from January 18-21, 2018. This year’s show will welcome returning favourites and new visionaries to the Caesarstone Stage during its three day run, based around the concept of Future Forward design thinking. IDS18 is thrilled to announce first time conference speakers, the hip-hop architect Michael Ford (United States) and renowned textile designer Kathryn M. Ireland (United States) as the initial round of confirmed talent coming to Toronto. To pay homage to the event’s 20th anniversary, designers from IDS’ 1997 debut, Karim Rashid (Canada) and Brian Gluckstein (Canada), will join the lineup to share their design journeys.

Michael Ford – BRANDNU

Wisconsin-based designer Michael Ford has devoted his practice to blurring the lines between professional practice and academia. His work is an exploration of the cultural and sociological implications of architecture and urban planning, which was initially sparked by his graduate thesis “Hip Hop Inspired Architecture and Design” from the University of Detroit Mercy. Combined with his years of research, Michael has become one of America’s most sought-after lecturers, having given impressive presentations as the keynote at the 2017 American Institute of Architects National Conference on Architecture, and several appearances at educational institutions such as University of Illinois Urbana – Champaign, UPenn and Carnegie Mellon University. His most recent project, The Universal Hip Hop Museum, will see Michael’s programming and concept development come to life after a series of nationwide community design charrettes with prominent hip hop artists. Michael will take the stage on January 19 as part of the Azure Trade Talks lineup.

Kathryn M. Ireland

The former actress, clothing designer and filmmaker, England-native Kathryn M. Ireland also boasts the title of world-renowned interior and textile designer. Her lack of orthodoxy and love of colour come together to create a signature style known for being both comfortable and bohemian. As one of House Beautiful’s Top 100 Designers and as a member of ELLE Décor’s A-list Designers list, it’s no surprise that Kathryn counts Steve Martin, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Mamet among her celebrity and tastemaker clientele. IDS18 is thrilled to welcome Kathryn on January 20 to share her expertise with Canada.

Karim Rashid

With over 4,000 product designs and 300 awards to his name, Karim Rashid is undoubtedly one of the most prolific designers of his generation. Through his private design studio, Karim has created projects for Pepsi, Audi and, most recently, the Temptation Resort in Mexico. His resume also boasts award-winning designs for Christofle, Veuve Clicquot and Alessi, democratic products for Umbra, Bobble and 3M, furniture for BoConcept and Nienkamper, lighting for Artemide, and high-tech products for Asus and Samsung. Karim will be back on the IDS stage on January 21 in conversation with House & Home’s founder Lynda Reeves.

Brian Gluckstein

Joining the House & Home Sunday lineup is the principal of GlucksteinDesign and Canada’s national design treasure, Brian Gluckstein. The product and interior designer has propelled to the top of the industry with numerous awards for design excellence, including ARIDO Awards for Excellence in Residential, Commercial, Corporate Design, as well as numerous features in esteemed publications – Architectural Digest, ELLE Décor and House Beautiful. Brian works between Toronto, South Beach and New York, where he works on both private and public projects, such as the Four Seasons Hotel Palm Beach. As a regular fixture on national television, Brian has become a staple within the North American design industry.

