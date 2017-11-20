Nathan Phillips Square

December 31, 2017

Ring in the New Year at Nathan Phillips Square on December 31, 2017 at 8 p.m. and join the final send-off to the year-long celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday – TO Canada with Love! The countdown to 2018 features an exhilarating evening of entertainment with dynamic DJ’s, live electronic music, site animations, a DJ skating party sponsored by Tim Horton’s and a stunning fireworks display at midnight.

Admission is FREE at this alcohol-free event. A full schedule of entertainment will soon be available.

New Year’s Eve is presented by the City of Toronto in partnership with the Province of Ontario and the Government of Canada.