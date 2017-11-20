New Year’s Eve 2018

November 20, 2017
| No Comments
New Year’s Eve at Nathan Phillips Square

Nathan Phillips Square
December 31, 2017

Ring in the New Year at Nathan Phillips Square on December 31, 2017 at 8 p.m. and join the final send-off to the year-long celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday – TO Canada with Love! The countdown to 2018 features an exhilarating evening of entertainment with dynamic DJ’s, live electronic music, site animations, a DJ skating party sponsored by Tim Horton’s and a stunning fireworks display at midnight.

Admission is FREE at this alcohol-free event. A full schedule of entertainment will soon be available.

New Year’s Eve is presented by the City of Toronto in partnership with the Province of Ontario and the Government of Canada.

Feature event