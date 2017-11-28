Museums Christmas & Festive Season Events

The City’s Museums and Cultural Centres facilitate and develop a variety of arts and cultural opportunities for all, including art exhibits, hundreds of music and dance performances and creative classes for all ages. The following are activities during this holiday season.
Colborne Lodge in High Park
South end of High Park on Colborne Lodge Drive. Limited free parking.
Colborne Lodge Drive, 416-392-6916
Holiday Greenery Workshops
Start your Christmas preparations by creating your very own Christmas wreath or centerpiece using nature’s bounty. These 2-hour workshops are a popular pre-Christmas get-together activity for groups of friends and families. Set in picturesque High Park, the Lodge’s winter kitchen offers a cozy historic ambience for this seasonal craft. Participants also explore the Howard’s beautiful home in all its Christmas glory and enjoy light seasonal refreshments in the drawing room.
When:
Wreath Workshop – Adults: December 5, 2017, 7:00 pm
Wreath Workshop – Adults: December 12, 2017, 7:00 pm
Centrepiece Workshop – Adults: December 14, 2017, 7:00 pm
Centrepiece Workshop – Adults: December 21, 2017, 7:00 pm
Cookie Creations
Children aged 8 to 12 will have fun making homemade cookies and discovering Victorian Christmas traditions and games. Participants will each go home with their own tin of gingerbread.
When: December 9, 2017 from 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Cost:$22.50 | Child: $22.50
Gibson House
5172 Yonge Street, 416-395-7432
www.toronto.ca/gibsonhouse
Scottish Holiday Traditions
Enjoy the simple and elegant traditions of the Scottish holiday season at Gibson House Museum. Learn how the Gibson family celebrated the season in the nineteenth century and sample some tasty treats by the open hearth. See the Victorian-era home decorated in natural greenery and take a guided tour with our knowledgeable staff.
When:November 15, 2017 – December 31, 2017
Every Wednesday, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Every Thursday, 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Every Friday, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Every Saturday, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Every Sunday, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Cost:$3.76 – $7.08 | Child: $3.76 | Adult: $7.08 | Youth: $4.42 | Senior: $4.42
Gingerbread Cookie Decorating
Start your adventure by decorating gingerbread cookies baked by museum staff with holiday sweets. Then, take a tour of the museum with our costumed interpreters and learn how the Gibson’s would have baked gingerbread over the hearth. Finish your visit by enjoying your gingerbread cookie!
When:December 9 from1:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Cost:Regular admission applies. Cookie decorating is $1 per cookie.
To the New Year: A Gibson House Hogmanay Dinner
Gather at the historic Gibson House for a special evening inspired by the Scottish traditions of Hogmanay. Share a scrumptious dinner with familiar and new friends. Be lulled by the fire and moved by the music. Take an imagined journey through story and drama to a New Year of another time. As the evening closes, come together with staff to welcome our First Footer, celebrate our 2017 season, Canada’s Confederation and bring luck and best wishes to Gibson House Museum for 2018.
When: December 28 and 29 at 6:00 pm
Cost: $65.00 | Adult: $65.00
Mackenzie House
82 Bond Street, 416-392-6915
www.toronto.ca/mackenziehouse
Victorian Christmas in Toronto
Take a step back in time the Victorian Toronto and experience the magic of a traditional Christmas in an 1859 row-house. Escape the hustle and bustle while you enjoy a sample of mulled cider and a biscuit in the warmth of the historic kitchen. Discover how families celebrated Christmas in 19th century Toronto as you tour the Mackenzie home which is dressed in greenery for the holidays. Until December 24, children are invited to write a letter to Santa Claus during their visit. Select a card that has been printed on our 1845 printing press and write a personal message. Drop the wish card into our magic post box and it will be delivered to Santa.
When: November 28, 2017 – January 7, 2018
Please see website for hours of operation.
Cost: $4.25 – $8.00 | Child: $4.25 | Adult: $8.00 | Youth: $5.00 | Senior: $5.00
Christmas Baking Workshop
Try your hand at Victorian Christmas baking in our historic kitchen range. Learn about the tastes and culinary technology of the 1850s.
When: December 9 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Fort York National Historic Site
250 Fort York Blvd
(416) 392-6907
The Cook’s Apprentice
Kids aged 8 to 12 years old learn to bake traditional cakes, biscuits and confections in the Officers’ historic kitchen. Recipes include iced Queen Cakes, Gingerbread, Peppermint Drops and a delicious breakfast griddle cake for the holidays. Recipe package and tastes to take home.
When: December 2 from 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Frost Fair
Imagine yourself transported back in time to the early 19th century, where the local winter market was one of the social and shopping highlights of the year. Fort York celebrates the legacy of the Frost Fair in 19th Century England with a market, music, and food! Stroll through Canada’s largest collection of original War of 1812-era buildings and the new Fort York Visitor Centre, where you can shop for unique gifts made by local artisans, including jewellery, heritage inspired reproductions, and holiday greenery. Tour the Fort’s buildings and enjoy tasty treats in the warmth of the historic kitchen. Pop-up performances and activities will animate the grounds while the Heritage Café offers up food and drink with an historic twist.
When: December 9 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Cost: Free
Gingerbread Make and Bake
Extra fun for kids at Fort York! While you enjoy a tour of Fort York your kids (aged 4 and up) can join the cooks in the Officers’ Mess kitchen to create traditional gingerbread cookies. In this hands-on workshop, kids will use period cooking utensils and tools to sift flour, crush cinnamon, cloves or allspice, pound sugar and grate nutmeg and ginger as they prepare an 1800’s gingerbread recipe. Samples can be taken home – if they last that long! Included with regular admission, sign up in the Museum Store when you arrive.
When: December 27 – 31 from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.