Museums Christmas & Festive Season Events

Colborne Lodge in High Park

South end of High Park on Colborne Lodge Drive. Limited free parking.

Colborne Lodge Drive, 416-392-6916 Holiday Greenery Workshops

Start your Christmas preparations by creating your very own Christmas wreath or centerpiece using nature’s bounty. These 2-hour workshops are a popular pre-Christmas get-together activity for groups of friends and families. Set in picturesque High Park, the Lodge’s winter kitchen offers a cozy historic ambience for this seasonal craft. Participants also explore the Howard’s beautiful home in all its Christmas glory and enjoy light seasonal refreshments in the drawing room. When:

Wreath Workshop – Adults: December 5, 2017, 7:00 pm

Wreath Workshop – Adults: December 12, 2017, 7:00 pm

Centrepiece Workshop – Adults: December 14, 2017, 7:00 pm

Centrepiece Workshop – Adults: December 21, 2017, 7:00 pm

Children aged 8 to 12 will have fun making homemade cookies and discovering Victorian Christmas traditions and games. Participants will each go home with their own tin of gingerbread.

When: December 9, 2017 from 9:30 am – 11:30 am Cost:$22.50 | Child: $22.50 Please visit the website below and search for course code 3023393.

Gibson House

5172 Yonge Street, 416-395-7432

www.toronto.ca/gibsonhouse Scottish Holiday Traditions

Enjoy the simple and elegant traditions of the Scottish holiday season at Gibson House Museum. Learn how the Gibson family celebrated the season in the nineteenth century and sample some tasty treats by the open hearth. See the Victorian-era home decorated in natural greenery and take a guided tour with our knowledgeable staff. When:November 15, 2017 – December 31, 2017

Every Wednesday, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Every Thursday, 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Every Friday, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Every Saturday, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Every Sunday, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Cost:$3.76 – $7.08 | Child: $3.76 | Adult: $7.08 | Youth: $4.42 | Senior: $4.42

Gingerbread Cookie Decorating

Start your adventure by decorating gingerbread cookies baked by museum staff with holiday sweets. Then, take a tour of the museum with our costumed interpreters and learn how the Gibson’s would have baked gingerbread over the hearth. Finish your visit by enjoying your gingerbread cookie! When:December 9 from1:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Cost:Regular admission applies. Cookie decorating is $1 per cookie. To the New Year: A Gibson House Hogmanay Dinner

Gather at the historic Gibson House for a special evening inspired by the Scottish traditions of Hogmanay. Share a scrumptious dinner with familiar and new friends. Be lulled by the fire and moved by the music. Take an imagined journey through story and drama to a New Year of another time. As the evening closes, come together with staff to welcome our First Footer, celebrate our 2017 season, Canada’s Confederation and bring luck and best wishes to Gibson House Museum for 2018. When: December 28 and 29 at 6:00 pm

Cost: $65.00 | Adult: $65.00

Mackenzie House

82 Bond Street, 416-392-6915

www.toronto.ca/mackenziehouse Victorian Christmas in Toronto

Take a step back in time the Victorian Toronto and experience the magic of a traditional Christmas in an 1859 row-house. Escape the hustle and bustle while you enjoy a sample of mulled cider and a biscuit in the warmth of the historic kitchen. Discover how families celebrated Christmas in 19th century Toronto as you tour the Mackenzie home which is dressed in greenery for the holidays. Until December 24, children are invited to write a letter to Santa Claus during their visit. Select a card that has been printed on our 1845 printing press and write a personal message. Drop the wish card into our magic post box and it will be delivered to Santa. When: November 28, 2017 – January 7, 2018

Please see website for hours of operation. Cost: $4.25 – $8.00 | Child: $4.25 | Adult: $8.00 | Youth: $5.00 | Senior: $5.00 Christmas Baking Workshop

Try your hand at Victorian Christmas baking in our historic kitchen range. Learn about the tastes and culinary technology of the 1850s. When: December 9 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm Cost: $25.00 | Adult: $25.00