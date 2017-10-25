The Lower Ossington Theatre announces the newest upcoming production of Buddy Holly Winter Concert

December 12-14, 2017

Lower Ossington Theatre

Having starred in 11 productions of The Buddy Holly Story across Canada, Zachary Stevenson channels the spirit and sound of Buddy Holly in a dynamic performance that will transport you back to 1959! Experience Buddy Holly’s greatest hits in person, and in the original style, including “Peggy Sue”, “That’ll Be The Day”, “Oh Boy”, “Not Fade Away”, “Everyday”, “Rave On”, “Maybe Baby”, and many more!

With only 3 performances, seating is limited! Grab your “buddys” and book tickets today!

Cost Information: Tickets $39.99 (Friend 4 Pack $139.96)

For tickets contact the Box Office at 416-907-0468 or visit lowerossingtontheatre.com

Performance dates/times:

December 12th – 7:30pm

December 13th – 7:30pm

December 14th – 7:30pm