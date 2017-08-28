Last Chance to See “Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story” at the ROM

Museum hours extended during exhibition’s final weekend

Until Monday, Sept. 4

This is the original exhibition featuring the 80-foot, fully-articulated skeleton of Blue, and the first and only real preserved blue whale heart in the world. The Museum is pleased to offer extend hours until 8:30 pm on Friday, September 1 to Sunday, September 3. Drawing to a close on Monday, September 4, visitors are encouraged to experience this once-in-a-lifetime exhibition.

A favourite with visitors of all ages, the popularity of Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story has contributed to a strong summer season for the ROM. Since opening in March 2017, over 240,000 visitors have immersed themselves in the mysterious world of Blue and the work of ROM experts who are advancing our understanding of this marine giant and the critical conservation issues facing our time.