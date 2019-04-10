Jaymz Bee’s Caravan of Music ft. Tom Cochrane & Friends

A benefit for Unison Benevolent Fund at Old Mill Toronto. VIP Dinner Gala and Caravan of Music.

Simultaneous concerts for four hours in many different genres.

Explore the historic Old Mill Toronto while seeing musicians you love, and discover new ones.



Every year broadcaster-producer-empresario Jaymz Bee celebrates his birthday with at least one fundraising event for charity. This year will mark his biggest yet with a series of simultaneous concerts held in ten rooms at Old Mill Toronto that will benefit Unison Benevolent Fund.

Jaymz Bee’s Caravan of Music is a four-hour event where hundreds of people tour the various rooms at Old Mill Toronto, taking in a few songs from each band in each room. Tickets (ie. a Passport) are $40 and get you into all of the rooms. As you exit the room your passport is stamped and those with completed passports (meaning those who have been inside every room at least once) are entered in a draw for some fabulous prizes at the end of the night.

The night also features a VIP Gala Dinner from 6-8 pm with a special concert from Tom Cochrane and friends. Gala tickets can be purchased for $200 and ticket holders also have full run of the Caravan that goes from 8 pm to Midnight.