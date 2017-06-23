Illuminate Barrie Kickoff Air Show – Volunteers Needed!!

The City of Barrie is excited to kick-off Canada 150 celebrations with a thrilling aerobatic display over Kempenfelt Bay. This free air show will take place on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 6:00pm and will feature the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, CF-18 Demonstration Team, and the Great War Flying Museum. If you are interested in volunteering at this event, please contact us via email at culture@barrie.ca or by calling 705-739-4220 x4099. Volunteer opportunities are from 1-8pm or 4-8 pm. If you are not available to volunteer, we do hope you come out and enjoy the Air Show next Wednesday evening!

Thank you.