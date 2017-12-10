December 1 – 23, 2017

Nathan Phillips Square

Presented by: Epilepsy Toronto

Now in its 2nd year, Holiday Fair includes an open-air artisan village, with over fifty talented vendors selling unique gifts and special treats. Visitors can grab something delicious from one of Toronto’s best food trucks and enjoy their snack in the fireside lounge or stop by Jackson-Triggs Polar Point, the outdoor bar serving mulled wine and other seasonal favorites.

There is fun for the whole family with the winter midway, the Nathan Phillips Square skating rink, live entertainment, and visits from Santa on weekends. With Holiday Fair running until 10pm, evening guests enjoy a night-market feel and an amazing place to visit after work to enjoy some holiday cheer. It’s all for a great cause, supporting local charity Epilepsy Toronto.

AccessibleFree EventOnsite Food and BeveragesPaid ParkingPublic WashroomsBike RacksCelebrations/Holiday, Charity/Cause, Public Square, Holiday Events

Every Tuesday, 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Every Wednesday, 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Every Thursday, 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Every Friday, 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Every Saturday, 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Every Sunday, 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Closed Mondays.

Closing at 6:00pm on December 23rd.

Cost: Free

Admission is free. Rides, vendors, food & drink set their own prices.