Harbourfront Centre’s Summer Music Festival Line-Up

Pop-Sensation Ruth B. and Austra’s Katie Stelmanis Among the Incredible Array Of Talented Women to be Featured During Harbourfront Centre’s Summer Music Festival

Harbourfront Centre announced that rising star Ruth B., the 2017 Juno Award’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and Canadian synth-pop band Austra have been added to the robust concert calendar taking place this summer on Toronto’s waterfront Concert Stage. These performances are free to the public as part of Harbourfront Centre’s 2017 Summer Season which features curated festivals, your favourite annual festivals, and season-long events.

“This summer’s festival line-up celebrating our Sounds of Home was created as a contemporary showcase of the most relevant musicians from across the country,” said Iris Nemani, Harbourfront Centre’s Chief Programming Officer. “Ruth B. and Austra are inspiring examples of the strong, creative voices Canada has to offer, and we are delighted to provide a beautiful lakefront setting for music fans to enjoy performances by these incredibly talented young women”.

Likened to evocative female singer/songerwriters such as Norah Jones and Sara Bareilles, Edmonton pop singer Ruth B. went from complete obscurity to global celebrity when she posted a six-second clip to the video-sharing network Vine, which resulted in her viral debut hit “Lost Boy.” This year, Ruth B. took a major step in her career and released her debut album, Safe Haven, on Columbia Records. The album includes 12 original songs that were written by Ruth and produced by Joel Little (Lorde, Khalid). The new single, “Superficial Love,” offers a bold taste of Ruth’s signature arrangements and rich vocals in a beautifully layered collection of relevant pop hits. Ruth B.’s performance marks the start of Harbourfront Centre’s concert season, capping off a full day of free entertainment on Tuesday, June 27, as part of Here in the 6ix: Celebrate Multiculturalism Day, an event that also features a main stage showcase concert with Toronto’s own Kardinal Offishall.

Austra’s Katie Stelmanis (vocals, keyboards) and her former Galaxy bandmate Maya Postepski (drums) and former Spiral Beach bassist Dorian Wolf have earned critical acclaim for their politically proactive music. The latest release, Future Politics, is inspired by “artists who understand the dancefloor as a source of radical ideas and radical joy”. Austra’s headline performance is slated for Saturday, August 19, part of the Beats, Breaks & Culture festival, dedicated to Canadians breaking ground in dance and hip-hop. A festival that is widely regarded as a platform for discovering the next wave of Canadian emerging talent who are starting new movements in hip-hop and dance music genres like post-rap, electro-pop, and world electronica, Beats, Breaks & Culture includes dance workshops, family-friendly activities, and a beats-based market. Festival performers include main stage performances by Witch Project, Dead Obies on August 18 and psychedelic funk outfit Phèdre, which closes the festival on August 20.

About Ruth B.

Ruth B. has emerged as a vital artist whose trademark vocal style and vivid songwriting narrative shave set the tone for even more alluring reveals in 2017; namely, a robust 12-song debut album, Safe Haven, released earlier this spring. Christened by a lively new single, “Superficial Love”, and the heartfelt ballad “If This Is Love”, the album also includes the fan-favourite track that launched her into the spotlight, “Lost Boy”.

The fabled arc of how her career took flight is viral legend now, but it was the stunning vocal command and riveting lyrical flair she showed on her hit debut “Lost Boy” that won hearts and minds across the globe. “Lost Boy” is now certified multi-Platinum in Canada (3x), Sweden (3x), the US (2x), the Netherlands (2x), Denmark (2x) and certified Gold in Norway. Ruth answered her rapidly building fan base with a celebrated EP, The Intro, and was named one of the top artists on iTunes’ Best of 2016 year-end music lists. Ruth also landed a coveted opening slot on Alessia Cara’s recent North American tour with performances in iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall, Ryman Auditorium and Massey Hall. Ruth’s song “In My Dreams” was tapped in November for a pivotal scene in ABC’s Once Upon a Time – the series that inspired her enchanting debut single, “Lost Boy”.

About Austra

Named for the Latvian goddess of light, Austra is an electronic band from Toronto, ON, Canada comprising Katie Stelmanis (principal songwriter), Maya Postepski, and Dorian Wolf. They debuted with the single “The Beat and the Pulse” (November 2010, One Big Silence), and their sophomore record, Olympia, was released in June 2013 on Domino. The group released their latest album, Future Politics, in January 2017.

Their debut album, Feel It Break (May 2011, Domino), came after a long sequence of bands for Stelmanis, representing a near ten-year musical progression performing as an artist, then fleshed-out by a full band The album made into several year-end critics’ lists; notably, both the Toronto Star and New York named it the best album of 2011, with the former calling it “an outright stunner”. Stereogum named Austra a Band to Watch on March 14, 2011.

About Here in the 6ix: Celebrate Multiculturalism Day

Celebrate Multiculturalism Day in the most diverse city in the world! This full-day celebration starts early, honouring the land with a special dance in the Natrel Pond by Red Sky Performance, as well as a neighbourhood breakfast and morning stretch. There is a lot to explore throughout the day including an immersive multimedia performance by Jowi Taylor and The Dream Catchers, a musical by the Confederation Centre Young Company. Join any of our free workshops in drumming, kite making, dance, spoken word, shadow puppets and more, or sit in a taxi and hear the stories of some of our own at Taxi Stories. Stick around as we close out the day in style with Toronto’s Canada 150 Ambassador, Kardinal Offishall and Juno Award-winning singer/songwriter Ruth B.

About Beats, Breaks & Culture Festival

Celebrating electronic music in all its forms! One of the country’s most influential electronic music festivals, BBC pursues, dissects, celebrates and showcases the best national and international electronic music and culture. This year’s festival shines the spotlight on the Canadian artists who are starting new movements in hip-hop and dance music, and features innovators in contemporary genres such as post-rap, electro-pop, and world electronica.Toronto’s synth-pop trio Austra, Spoon and Dead Obies are just some of the cutting-edge artists who will take the stage as Harbourfront Centre celebrates this next wave in new and innovative musical movements.

About Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre is a Canadian charity operating the 10 prime acres of Toronto’s central waterfront as a free and open public site. We celebrate the multiplicities of cultures that comprise Canada and enliven the city through the creative imaginations of artists from across the country and around the globe.