November 25 at 7:30 pm

St. Michael’s College School: Centre for the Arts (Toronto, ON)

G Pinto in Concert with Live Band and Special Guests on Saturday November 25, 7:30 PM at St. Michael’s College School: Centre For The Arts, Toronto, ON. Portion of proceeds go to The Arthritis Society Prepare to be taken on a musical journey! This concert will showcase G’s album Perfect Day – as well as selections from his other three albums – including some Holiday favourites. An exciting, absorbing blend of the traditional, the popular, and the brand new. The amazing violinist and virtuoso Grenville Pinto will capture your heart and your imagination.

TICKETS: http://gpinto.com/all-events/st-michaels-college-school-centre-for-the-arts/ or call: 416-296-9494