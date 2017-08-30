September 16 and 17 from 1pm to 8pm
Sherbourne Common, 61 Dockside Drive
Eat your way through $6 menus from Ontario’s most mouthgasmic food trucks, then vote for your favourite truck to determine the Golden Fork champion.
Tickets
- General admission: Free
- VIP upgrade: Enter 90 minutes before general public for no lineup food truck access and Foodstar photo experience! Ticket link: https://www.universe.com/events/food-truck-festival-ontario-tickets-X1R56S
Website: http://www.foodtruckfest.ca
Hashtag: #FTFO