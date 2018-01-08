Flashback Film Fest presented by Cineplex Events

February 2-8, 2018
Flashback Film Fest, Canada’s only coast to coast film festival, is bringing action, sci-fi, and comedy favourites back to the big screen from Feb. 2-8. This year’s line-up includes such classics as Back to the Future, The Big Lebowski, A View to a Kill, Gremlins, and more! Visit Cineplex.com/FBFF for the full festival line-up and ticketing info. #FBFFEST
Tickets:
$8.99 per admission
$7.99 for 3 or more films
$75 for the Flashback Film Fest all access pass
Visit Cineplex.com/FBFF for tickets.
Participating theatres across Ontario
|Cineplex Cinemas Ancaster
771 Golf Links Road
Ancaster, ON, L9G 3K9
|SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre
18195 Yonge Street
East Gwillimbury, ON, L9N 0H9
|Galaxy Cinemas Guelph
485 Woodlawn Road West
Guelph, ON, N1K 1E9
|Cineplex Odeon Gardiners Road Cinemas
626 Gardiners Road
Kingston, ON, K7M 3X9
|SilverCity London Cinemas
1680 Richmond Street
London, ON, N6G 3Y9
|Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill
2081 Winston Park Dr.
Oakville, ON, L6H 6P5
|Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas
2214 Bank Street
Ottawa, ON, K1V 1J6
|Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough
320 Water Street
Peterborough, ON, K9H 7N9
|Cineplex Cinemas Scarborough
Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Drive
Scarborough, ON, M1P 4P5
|SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas
355 Barrydowne Road
Sudbury, ON, P3B 4K4
|SilverCity Thunder Bay Cinemas
850 North May Street
Thunder Bay, ON, P7C 6A5
|Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP
10 Dundas Street East, Suite 402
Toronto, ON, M5B 2G9
|Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo
550 King Street North
Waterloo, ON, N2L 5W6
|SilverCity Windsor Cinemas
4611 Walker Road
Windsor, ON, N8W 3T6