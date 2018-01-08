Flashback Film Fest presented by Cineplex Events

January 8, 2018
Flashback Film Fest

February 2-8, 2018

Flashback Film Fest, Canada’s only coast to coast film festival, is bringing action, sci-fi, and comedy favourites back to the big screen from Feb. 2-8. This year’s line-up includes such classics as Back to the Future, The Big Lebowski, A View to a Kill, Gremlins, and more! Visit Cineplex.com/FBFF for the full festival line-up and ticketing info. #FBFFEST

Tickets

$8.99 per admission
$7.99 for 3 or more films
$75 for the Flashback Film Fest all access pass
Visit Cineplex.com/FBFF for tickets.

Participating theatres across Ontario

Cineplex Cinemas Ancaster
771 Golf Links Road
Ancaster, ON, L9G 3K9		 SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre
18195 Yonge Street
East Gwillimbury, ON, L9N 0H9
Galaxy Cinemas Guelph
485 Woodlawn Road West
Guelph, ON, N1K 1E9		 Cineplex Odeon Gardiners Road Cinemas
626 Gardiners Road
Kingston, ON, K7M 3X9
SilverCity London Cinemas
1680 Richmond Street
London, ON, N6G 3Y9		 Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill
2081 Winston Park Dr.
Oakville, ON, L6H 6P5
Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas
2214 Bank Street
Ottawa, ON, K1V 1J6		 Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough
320 Water Street
Peterborough, ON, K9H 7N9
Cineplex Cinemas Scarborough
Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Drive
Scarborough, ON, M1P 4P5		 SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas
355 Barrydowne Road
Sudbury, ON, P3B 4K4
SilverCity Thunder Bay Cinemas
850 North May Street
Thunder Bay, ON, P7C 6A5		 Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP
10 Dundas Street East, Suite 402 
Toronto, ON, M5B 2G9
Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo
550 King Street North
Waterloo, ON, N2L 5W6		 SilverCity Windsor Cinemas
4611 Walker Road
Windsor, ON, N8W 3T6
