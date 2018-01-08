Flashback Film Fest presented by Cineplex Events

February 2-8, 2018

Flashback Film Fest, Canada’s only coast to coast film festival, is bringing action, sci-fi, and comedy favourites back to the big screen from Feb. 2-8. This year’s line-up includes such classics as Back to the Future, The Big Lebowski, A View to a Kill, Gremlins, and more! Visit Cineplex.com/FBFF for the full festival line-up and ticketing info. #FBFFEST

Tickets :

$8.99 per admission

$7.99 for 3 or more films

$75 for the Flashback Film Fest all access pass

Visit Cineplex.com/FBFF for tickets.

Participating theatres across Ontario