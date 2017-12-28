2018 Festivals in Brampton, Ontario

Brampton, proud recipient of Communities in Bloom and Canada Blooms award where luxuriant gardens, spacious parks and sun-dappled ponds await you. The beauty of our City reflects the spirit of a growing cosmopolitan community that cherishes its charming, small town ambience. It’s all here in Brampton – hundreds of attractions, leisure activities, arts and music festivals, live theatre and dance. Discover cultural heritage sites, major league sports, the annual Flower City Parade, Classic Cars and Legendary Stars, Farmers’ and Country Markets just to name a few. Rural Brampton’s Pick-Your-Own farms are ripe for visiting in the warmer months.
The following festivals are presented at various location in Brampton.
February 17 – 18, 2018 from `10am to 8:30pm
Family Weekend Fest
Powerade Centre, 7575 Kennedy Rd., South Brampton
www.familyweekendfest.ca
Family Weekend Fest will be filled with a variety of different activities, inflatables, obstacle courses, electric train, photo booths, arcades, live music, face painting, international food vendors and much more!
March 19 – April 21, 2018
91th Annual Peel Music Festival
www.peelmusicfestival.ca
Peel Music Festival was started in 1927 by W.E. Capps, a Brampton schoolteacher who wanted to create a competitive venue for school choirs. Today, over 80 years later, PMF has grown into being one of Canada’s largest music festivals. Faithful to its origin, PMF continues to have a section for school choirs and ensembles. But it has also become much more, even pushing out of the boundaries of music and into related art forms. Besides offering competitive adjudication of the highest professional standard to young performers playing a wide variety of instruments – brass, woodwinds, strings, classical guitar, and piano – PMF also includes classes for ensembles, and for performers in related art forms such as vocal, musical theatre and speech arts. Peel Music Festival is a not-for-profit organization, run by a group of dedicated, volunteer music teachers.
Listed below are the festival dates and their venues.
- March 19 – April 21: Piano, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 295 Queen Street South, Streetsville
- March 26 – 29: Musical Theatre (Voice), Hosanna Evangelical Free Church, 3065 Ridgeway Dr., Units 35-37, Mississauga
- April 3 – 4: Brass and Woodwinds, St. Paul’s United Church, 30 Main Street South, Brampton
- April 3 – 5: Speech Arts, Heart Lake Baptist Church, 10245 Kennedy Road North, Brampton
- April 3 – 6: Strings, Streetsville United Church, 274 Queen Street South, Streetsville
- April 8: Church Choirs Community Choruses Ensembles, Eden United Church, 3051 Battleford Road, Mississauga
- April 10 – 12: School Choirs, Eden United Church, 3051 Battleford Road, Mississauga
- April 14: Guitar, St. Paul’s United Church, 30 Main Street South, Brampton
- April 16 – 19: Voice, St. Paul’s United Church, 30 Main Street South, Brampton
July 13 – 15, 2018
Carabram
Various locations
www.carabram.org
Carabram is Brampton’s annual multicultural festival. It was first conceived in 1982 and still continues to promote Ontario’s multiculturalism. Carabram provides an opportunity for families to “Tour the World” and experience the rich culture, food, crafts, drink and entertainment of different ethnic groups in Brampton and the surrounding community attracting thousands to this event.
Drive to the pavilions located in cultural centres, schools and rec centres around Brampton or you can hop on a Brampton Transit shuttle bus, for free, and travel to Canada, Caribbean, Croatia, Germany, Hawaii, India, Ireland, Italy, Macedonia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland and Ukraine.
TBA