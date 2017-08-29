Famous Canadian Beer Run Returns to Ontario Place 2,500+ Participants Expected

September 17, 2017

Ontario Place

The Famous Canadian Beer Run is back and beer-loving runners are ready to lace up! The 5-kilometre running event will take place on Sunday, September 17th at Ontario Place. More than 2,500 participants are expected to walk or run their way to the finish line – where they’ll be greeted with a custom beer stein and craft beer vendors from Ontario and beyond. The route features stunning views of the lake and city skyline, and runners will have the opportunity to run through Ontario Place’s new greenspace.

When runners finish the route they cross the finish line into the heart of a Craft Beer and Food Festival. All afternoon they’ll enjoy live music, beer yoga classes, amazing eats from some of the City’s best food trucks and ice-cold beverages from vendors including: Mill Street Brewery, Beau’s, High Park Brewery, Big Rock Brewery, Great Lakes Brewery, Lost Craft, Shawn & Ed Brewing Co., Social LITE Vodka, Shiny Apple Cider and Brickworks Cider.

“This event is all about the fun,” says communications director, Marissa Schroder. “It’s a low-pressure fun run where people can come together, have a great run and then enjoy amazing food and beer all afternoon. We’ve got people coming in costumes, friends coming for birthdays or other celebrations and many city running clubs joining in the fun.”

Included in registration for the run is a beer stein, soft-cotton run shirt, tokens for 2 beers (or 4 sample pours) and a giant post-run party featuring live music.