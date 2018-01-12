Blood Pact Theatre with the generous support of Storefront Theatre in association with Factory present AFTER WRESTLING

February 24 – March 18, 2018

Factory Studio Theatre, 125 Bathurst Street

Written by Bryce Hodgson and Charlie Kerr

Directed by Bryce Hodgson

“Wrestling is incredibly responsible. If you lose focus for a minute or arrive to a match unprepared, the results can be fatal.” – Jaggy, After Wrestling

Factory continues their 2018 ‘Shaping Stories’ season with the World Premiere of AFTER WRESTLING from Bryce Hodgson and Charlie Kerr (Kill Your Parents in Viking, Alberta) from February 24 – March 18, 2018.

Pushing dark comedies to a new level, AFTER WRESTLING is a slacker-comedy turned suicide-mystery in search of love, life, and death. Hogan and his sister Leah navigate old flames, new relationships, and their mental health in a booze- and grief-fuelled debate after the suicide of Hogan’s best friend Gibby. But even after he’s gone, Gibby is still there for Hogan …

AFTER WRESTLING stars Gabe Grey (Shakespeare in Love, Citadel Theatre and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre) as Jaggy, the cop a little too deeply immersed into his work; Charlie Kerr (Lost Solace, Lost Solace Productions) as Hogan, the hopeless romantic with his mind in lock-down and his heart on his sleeve; Libby Osler (Hamlet, Renegade Theatre Vancouver) as Leah, Hogan’s sister and self-appointed protector; and Anthony Shim (Star Trek Beyond, Paramount Pictures) as Gibby, Hogan’s best friend and ghostly confidante.

Following the success of their last collaboration, Kill Your Parents in Viking, Alberta, which premiered to rave reviews in Toronto, Bryce Hodgson and Charlie Kerr are cementing their status as “excellent storytellers bringing unique, fresh voices to the Canadian theatre scene” (NOW Magazine) with their latest script, AFTER WRESTLING.

Director and co-writer, Bryce Hodgson is co-founder of Blind Pig Theatre and co-founder and Artistic Director of Blood Pact Theatre. Hodgson, a Drama Desk Award-nominee, can currently be seen in iZombie (The CW), as well as past roles in The Killing, Supernatural, Diary of a Whimpy Kid, and Falling Skies. Along with Hodgson and Bri Proke, co-writer and performer Charlie Kerr is a co-founder of Blood Pact Theatre. Kerr has been recognized as a “Star to Watch” by Variety Magazine, E! Canada and the Whistler Film Festival.

The three-way world premiere co-production of AFTER WRESTLING furthers Factory’s commitment to support indie artists while establishing cross-Canada creative partnerships.

OPENING NIGHT: Thursday, March 1, 2018 @ 8 pm

World Premiere

Factory Studio Theatre, 125 Bathurst Street

Starring Gabe Grey, Charlie Kerr, Libby Osler, Anthony Shim

Set design by Bryce Hodgson and Bri Proke

Costume design by Allie Dunbar

Lighting design by Jacq Andrade

Tuesday – Saturday @ 8 pm, Sunday @ 2pm

Single tickets start at just $20 for previews

and range from $30-$50 for regular performances

Student, Arts Worker and Senior prices also available

Purchase in person at Factory, 125 Bathurst Street, visit factorytheatre.ca

or call 416.504.9971