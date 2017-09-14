dance Immersion presents MOVEMENT IN TIME

A CANADA 150 CELEBRATION

A Total Dance Experience Celebrating the Many Voices in Canadian Dance

SAT., OCT. 14, 2017

ONE DAY ONLY!

Featuring Ballet Creole, COBA, Esie Mensah Creations, Holla Jazz, KasheDance, Lua Shayenne Dance Company, Shameka Blake

dance Immersion announced special programming for Canada 150 highlighting dancers and dances of the diverse African Diaspora with a one-day only presentation of MOVEMENT IN TIME. Featuring Toronto’s own dance companies—Ballet Creole, COBA, Esie Mensah Creations, Holla Jazz,KasheDance, Lua Shayenne Dance Company and Shameka Blake—will share the Harbourfront Centre Theatre stage to showcase their unique voices and artistic contributions to the fabric of Canada’s culture.



Each of the dance companies present a different cultural expression uniquely their own: from Ballet Creole’s Contemporary Afro-Caribbean dance, and COBA’s West African and Caribbean Indigenous Folk dance reflected with contemporary African social realities; to Esie Mensah’s Afro-fusion moves, Shameka Blake’s fusion of hip hop, afro and contemporary, and Holla Jazz’s soulful approach to jazz dance; to KasheDance’s Afro-contemporary dance and Lua Shayenne’s use of West African dance for social change; MOVEMENT IN TIME continues dance Immersion’s commitment to increasing the profile of, and access to opportunities for, black dance artists while showcasing the varied voices within the Canadian landscape.

“Movement In Time reveals expressions from artists of the African Diasopra using the art of dance,” explains Vivine Scarlett, Executive Director of dance Immersion. “This presentation celebrates some of the many voices and expressions that reflect Canada, and the existence of our unlimited dance that exists in this country.”



MOVEMENT IN TIME will run for two performances only on Saturday, October 14 at 1pm and 8pm at the Harbourfront Centre Theatre.



On February 2 & 3, 2018, dance Immersion will be presenting a full evening of work from Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE (New York), at the Fleck Dance Theatre, Harbourfront Centre. Dedicated to the seamless integration of traditional African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word, Brown uses movement as a way to reinforce the importance of community in African American culture and to acquaint audiences with the beauty of traditional African forms and rhythms.

dance Immersion presents

MOVEMENT IN TIME

A Canada 150 Celebration

Featuring Ballet Creole, COBA, Esie Mensah Creations,

Holla Jazz, KasheDance, Lua Shayenne Dance Company, Shameka Blake

Harbourfront Centre Theatre, 235 Queens Quay West, Harbourfront Centre

Saturday, October 14, 2017

Show times: 1pm and 8pm

Tickets: $35-$25 (Students/Seniors/CADA $20) – Groups 10+: $18



Harbourfront Centre Box Office at 416-973- 4000

OR online at http://www.danceimmersion.ca/movementinmotion/



dance Immersion presents

Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE

Fleck Dance Theatre, 207 Queens Quay West, Harbourfront Centre

Friday February 2, 2018 @ 8pm

Saturday February 3, 2018 @ 1pm and 8pm

Tickets: $40-$30 (Students/Seniors/CADA $25) – Groups 10+: $18

Harbourfront Centre Box Office at 416-973-4000 OR online at http://www.danceimmersion.ca/evidence/

About dance Immersion

dance Immersion is a not-for-profit organization that produces, promotes and supports dancers and dances of the African Diaspora. The organization was established in 1994 to address the need for additional presentation, skill development, and networking opportunities for dance artists of African descent. Programs introduce various styles of dance and dance artists to the public through a variety of activities that provide a nurturing and supportive environment for professional and emerging dance artists who work and explore diverse styles and expressions. Artists seeking connections look to dance Immersion to bridge the gap and make it possible to develop their artistry on a global scale. And dance Immersion has experienced considerable success in doing so!