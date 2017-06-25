July 9 to August 13, 2017

Various Locations

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival is an exciting three-week cultural explosion of Caribbean music, cuisine and revelry as well as visual and performing arts. It is a major international event and the largest cultural festival of its kind in North America. As Carnival is an international cultural phenomenon, the city of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Region will come alive with the pulsating rhythms and melodies of Calypso, Soca, Salsa, Zouk, Reggae, Chutney, Steel Pan and Brass Bands to celebrate the Carnival of the Americas. The Festival Management Committee oversees the running of North America’s largest outdoor festival.

City of Toronto is expecting a record number of people traveling to Toronto for the Carnival’s Grand Parade and other events. Organizers are expected to draw over a million people. This year the parade will be far more viewing friendly with the removal of barrier fences along most of the route. Six more mas bands will be on the parade route this year – meaning that there are 16,000 masqueraders from 15 different bands registered to play Mas along the parade route. The news this year that the 10ft. fences are coming down this year.

KING & QUEEN SHOWCASE – August 3rd

If you’ve never been to a King and Queen Competition, then get ready – the Caribbean Carnival’s King and Queen show brings elaborate costumes, pulsating music and friendly competition together for a night of big fun! Come cheer on these colourfully-costumed Kings and Queens as they dance to the rhythms of the Mas bands and see the new King and Queen crowned. As one of the most popular Carnival events, the King and Queen Competition regularly sells out, so get your tickets soon to get in on the action. Lamport Stadium

OSA PANORAMA/PAN ALIVE – August 4th

The Ontario Steelpan Association showcases the pulsing rhythms of the Caribbean as they treat the ears of Carnival-goers to the sounds of the Pan Alive Competition. There’s no better way to experience the sounds of this traditional instrument from the lively heart of Trinidad and Tobago: the steel pan.

GRAND PARADE – August 5th

After months of preparation, masqueraders in colourful and striking costumes and steel pan bands wind their way from the assembly area at Exhibition Place along a 3.5-kilometer stretch on Lake Shore Boulevard. This event continues to draw millions from all over the world to see the live performing street art year after year and on live streaming.

For more information about the programs and events, please visit the Festival’s official website at www.TorontoCaribbeanCarnival.com.