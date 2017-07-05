Beaches International Jazz Festival Returns for Exciting 29th Year

Toronto’s most anticipated musical event of the summer, the Beaches International Jazz Festival, will return this year from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 30, 2017. During this time, the historic Toronto Beaches community transforms into a vibrant audience of families, friends and music lovers.

Since its launch in 1989, Lido Chilelli, founder and executive producer of the festival, has worked with the Beaches community to turn this local event into one of Toronto’s longest standing and most anticipated musical celebrations. Bill King, the festival’s longtime artistic director, has assembled an eclectic and diverse lineup.

To kick off the four-week extravaganza, Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside returns July 7 -July 9 at Jimmie Simpson Park (870 Queen Street East) featuring talent such as The Arsenals and Gypsy Sound System. The Latin Jazz Carnival will take place July 14 – July 16 at Woodbine Park (Coxwell Ave. and Lakeshore Blvd. East), showcasing an array of Latin American styles, such as salsa, merengue and cumbia. Yani Borrell and The Latin Swing Orchestra, among others, will grace the stage.

The A Cappella stage will return to Woodbine Park from July 21 – 23, highlighting talent such as Cadence and 4Skör. New to the Festival this year, is the Urban Stage at Woodbine Park from July 21 – 23 and July 28 – 30. Toronto favourites, such as T.Dot Bangerz Brass and Spek Won are set to deliver powerful performances.

A lineup of lively performances will take place at Woodbine Park from July 21 – July 23 at the TD Main Stage and July 28 – 30 at the OLG Stage. Headlining the TD Main Stage will be The Funk Frequency: A Live Tribute to Prince & The Minneapolis Sound, Lorraine Klaasen and The Last Waltz – A Musial Celebration of The Band – Live. Directed by Lance Anderson, this performance will recreate the atmosphere of The Band’s final concert in 1976.

The highly-anticipated TD Canada Trust Workshops are slated for July 24 – July 26 at the Mennonite New Life Centre (1774 Queen Street East). This year’s workshop programming includes the popular Singers Playground: Master Class with Micha Barnes and Drum Clinic with Larnell Lewis.

The Festival’s beloved StreetFest will take place from July 27 – July 29, spanning two kilometres along Queen Street East from Woodbine Avenue to Beech Avenue. The lineup includes over 40 bands per night performing Toronto’s finest in Afro-Cuban, funk, R&B, soul, ska and Big Band.

Concluding the 2017 season at Woodbine Park from July 28 – July 30 are featured artists Tortured Soul, Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Red Baraat and MonkeyJunk with Paul Reddick at the OLG Main Stage. Bob Cary Orchestra and The Jazz Mechanics will perform at the Big Band Stage.

Continuing its strong support of the Beaches community, the festival will hold its annual Beaches Jazz Run at the Beach Boardwalk on Sunday, July 30. Proceeds raised from this event will benefit the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation

The Beaches International Jazz Festival is proud to continue its support of non-profit organizations in the Beaches community. To date, the festival has raised over $450,000 in support of local charities, including Rotary International and Community Centre 55. This year, the Festival is working in partnership with the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation (formerly Toronto East General Hospital Foundation). These funds will continue to establish the hospital as a leading destination for healthcare excellence throughout Toronto’s east end and beyond.

Beaches International Jazz Festival sponsors include the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, TD, Mill St. Brewery, Two Oceans Wines, Savanna Premium Cider, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Province of Ontario, Ontario Media Development Corporation, Canadian Heritage, Slaight Music and CTV Toronto. All Beaches International Jazz Festival events are free excluding the Beaches Jazz Run.

For further information and concert schedules, please visit www.beachesjazz.com.