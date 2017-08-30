The Bad Dog Theatre Company presents Homecoming Week

August 30, 2017
Bad Dog Homecoming Week

SEPTEMBER 7-9, 2017
Bad Dog Comedy Theatre

This fall, Bad Dog is celebrating the back-to-school season by reuniting some of the theatre’s best and brightest alumni – and teaming them up with some of the city’s most exciting emerging talent – for a five nights packed with classic unscripted comedy shows & formats as part of our second annual Bad Dog Homecoming Week.

The week’s highlights include: performances from seminal troupes and performers from the Toronto improv scene including Rob Baker, Jane Luk, Lisa Merchant and Marcel St. Pierre, an Anything-But-Improv Talent Show extravaganza featuring Alex Tindal, Jess Bryson, Alice Moran, Laura Cilevitz and Kris Siddiqi and appearances by over 50 favourite improvisers spanning Bad Dog’s 34-year history. We also take time this week to celebrate critically acclaimed improviser, Kerry Griffin, for his contributions to the Bad Dog community and Toronto comedy scene with this year’s Mary Haynes Award.

Opening night: Thursday, September 7
Closing night: Saturday, September 10

Thursday-Friday: 8PM & 9:30PM
Saturday: 7PM, 8PM, 9:30PM & 11PM

Please see show details below.

Tickets: $5-$15
Week Long Festival Pass: $45
Tickets available online or at the door.

Full Schedule

Thursday, September 7, 2017
Friday, September 8, 2017
Saturday, September 9, 2017
