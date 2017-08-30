The Bad Dog Theatre Company presents Homecoming Week

SEPTEMBER 7-9, 2017

Bad Dog Comedy Theatre

This fall, Bad Dog is celebrating the back-to-school season by reuniting some of the theatre’s best and brightest alumni – and teaming them up with some of the city’s most exciting emerging talent – for a five nights packed with classic unscripted comedy shows & formats as part of our second annual Bad Dog Homecoming Week.

The week’s highlights include: performances from seminal troupes and performers from the Toronto improv scene including Rob Baker, Jane Luk, Lisa Merchant and Marcel St. Pierre, an Anything-But-Improv Talent Show extravaganza featuring Alex Tindal, Jess Bryson, Alice Moran, Laura Cilevitz and Kris Siddiqi and appearances by over 50 favourite improvisers spanning Bad Dog’s 34-year history. We also take time this week to celebrate critically acclaimed improviser, Kerry Griffin, for his contributions to the Bad Dog community and Toronto comedy scene with this year’s Mary Haynes Award.

Opening night: Thursday, September 7

Closing night: Saturday, September 10

Thursday-Friday: 8PM & 9:30PM

Saturday: 7PM, 8PM, 9:30PM & 11PM

Please see show details below.

Tickets: $5-$15

Week Long Festival Pass: $45

Tickets available online or at the door.

Full Schedule

Thursday, September 7, 2017 Midweek Mayhem, 8pm

A competitive improv comedy show pitting teams of improvisers against each other with the audience picking the winners. Featuring a lederhosen-clad mascot named MAYHEM MAN who would run through the crowd at intervals and throw candy at them from a tin bucket, this show is teams vs. teams. Insane and fun. Produced by Kerry Griffin! $10-$15

Yas Kween, 9:30pm

Nelu Handa’s monthly showcase of comedy by women of colour joins us with some special alumni guests! $10-$15



Friday, September 8, 2017 Improvatron 3000, 8pm

A classic Armando format and a favourite of the Bad Dog Danforth days.. Has featured tons of special guests like Ed The Sock, Dan Levy, Emm Gryner, etc. Produced by Carmine Lucarelli and Lindsay Grant. $10-$15 Anything-But-Improv Talent Show, 9:30pm

Come watch your favourite Bad Dog performers show off their little known talents. This night is full of surprises! Just $5! Homecoming Dance, 11pm

Bust out your bow ties and get on the dance floor! FREE

