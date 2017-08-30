The Bad Dog Theatre Company presents Homecoming Week

SEPTEMBER 7-9, 2017
Bad Dog Comedy Theatre
This fall, Bad Dog is celebrating the back-to-school season by reuniting some of the theatre’s best and brightest alumni – and teaming them up with some of the city’s most exciting emerging talent – for a five nights packed with classic unscripted comedy shows & formats as part of our second annual Bad Dog Homecoming Week.
The week’s highlights include: performances from seminal troupes and performers from the Toronto improv scene including Rob Baker, Jane Luk, Lisa Merchant and Marcel St. Pierre, an Anything-But-Improv Talent Show extravaganza featuring Alex Tindal, Jess Bryson, Alice Moran, Laura Cilevitz and Kris Siddiqi and appearances by over 50 favourite improvisers spanning Bad Dog’s 34-year history. We also take time this week to celebrate critically acclaimed improviser, Kerry Griffin, for his contributions to the Bad Dog community and Toronto comedy scene with this year’s Mary Haynes Award.
Opening night: Thursday, September 7
Closing night: Saturday, September 10
Thursday-Friday: 8PM & 9:30PM
Saturday: 7PM, 8PM, 9:30PM & 11PM
Please see show details below.
Tickets: $5-$15
Week Long Festival Pass: $45
Tickets available online or at the door.
Full Schedule
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Midweek Mayhem, 8pm
A competitive improv comedy show pitting teams of improvisers against each other with the audience picking the winners. Featuring a lederhosen-clad mascot named MAYHEM MAN who would run through the crowd at intervals and throw candy at them from a tin bucket, this show is teams vs. teams. Insane and fun. Produced by Kerry Griffin! $10-$15
Yas Kween, 9:30pm
Nelu Handa’s monthly showcase of comedy by women of colour joins us with some special alumni guests! $10-$15
Friday, September 8, 2017
Improvatron 3000, 8pm
A classic Armando format and a favourite of the Bad Dog Danforth days.. Has featured tons of special guests like Ed The Sock, Dan Levy, Emm Gryner, etc. Produced by Carmine Lucarelli and Lindsay Grant. $10-$15
Anything-But-Improv Talent Show, 9:30pm
Come watch your favourite Bad Dog performers show off their little known talents. This night is full of surprises! Just $5!
Homecoming Dance, 11pm
Bust out your bow ties and get on the dance floor! FREE
Saturday, September 9, 2017
The Early Show, 7pm
A rotating show full of hot short form favourites starring the our best up-and-coming performers, Bad Dog Featured Players. If you’re looking for a great way to get your Saturday started, this is it. $5 or FREE with Theatresports ticket
Theatresports, 8pm
The Bad Dog Theatre Company’s Flagship show, Theatresports has been making Toronto audiences laugh for 30 years… Theatresports mixes the edge of your seat thrill of improv with the crowd rousing energy of a sporting event, putting you in the middle of the side splitting scenes. Toronto’s longest running improv show has been dressed-up into a tournament format like never before, the result is a hilarious roller-coaster ride that the audience can find nowhere else in the city! $10-$15
Mary Haynes Award, 9:30pm
Every year Bad Dog Theatre awards one member of the community with the Mary Haynes award. This year we celebrate Kerry Griffin for his tireless commitment to Bad Dog Theatre and the Toronto improv scene. Guests include Gord Oxley, Ralph McLeod, Rob Hawke, Rob Baker, Marcel St. Pierre, Dave Pearce, Jeanine Profetta and a special appearance by Jan Caruana. $10-$15
Throwdown, 11pm
Bad Dog’s favourite players answer the call for an all-out, no-holds-barred, improvised throw down. Challenged by the audience – and each other – to perform feats of improv mastery never seen before and never to be seen again, the THROWDOWN will push these unscripted comedy contenders to the limit. Come see if they’ll survive. A fast-paced, whip-smart show for a perfect Saturday night out. Just $5!