Artistic program announced today for the 12th edition of Nuit Blanche Toronto

September 30, 2017

GTA Citywide

From Sunset to Sunrise

The complete artistic program, including the artist lineup and curatorial theme for Nuit Blanche Toronto 2017, has been announced by the City of Toronto today. On September 30 from 6:58 p.m., 90 contemporary art projects created by more than 350 artists will be presented under the event-wide theme, “Many Possible Futures,” to mark Canada’s 150th birthday.

“Arts and culture are the heart and soul of a great city, a universal creative language that brings people together and creates a real sense of community. It’s why events like Nuit Blanche Toronto are important for our city,” said Mayor John Tory. “This year’s Nuit Blanche explores relevant and challenging themes facing the city and the world today. I encourage Toronto residents from across the city to take part in this celebration of art.”

City-produced Exhibitions

This year’s Nuit Blanche Toronto will feature four City-produced exhibitions: “Taking to the Streets” curated by Barbara Fischer (Canada), located at Queen’s Park and University of Toronto; “Calculating Upon the Unforeseen” from curator Clara Halpern (Canada), located along Dundas Street from the Art Gallery of Ontario to Yonge-Dundas Square; “Life on Neebahgeezis; A Luminous Engagement” curated by Maria Hupfield (Canada) located on Bay Street between Queen Street and King Street; and”Monument to the Century of Revolutions” from curator Nato Thompson (United States) at Nathan Phillips Square.

Many Possible Futures

For the first time, Nuit Blanche Toronto’s entire program responds to one overarching curatorial theme – “Many Possible Futures” – that asks artists to look forward to Canada’s many possible futures. Thecuratorial focus reflects on timely and relevant ideas including protest and social change, revolution and resistance, difference and the unseen, and cultural endurance and visibility through the lens of Indigenous creators.

Partner-produced Projects

Created by cultural and educational institutions, individual artists, producers and organizations, the partner-produced Independent Projects portion of the event features more than 35 projects celebrating the diversity of Toronto’s art communities. For the second year, Nuit Blanche Toronto will continue its successful Major Institutions program, with 10 cultural institutions across the city featuring art projects and exhibitions free of charge throughout the night of Nuit Blanche. Projects supported by Program Sponsors H&M and Shiplake Properties Limited, fifth-and third-year partners respectively, will once again allow talented artists to showcase their work during the event.

Nuit Talks Series

In its eighth year, the “Nuit Talks” series returns with intriguing talks, round-table discussions and presentations on the art and artists, offering a unique behind-the-scenes look at Nuit Blanche Toronto. Presented by artists, curators and thinkers from this year’s event, Nuit Talks boasts an impressive lineup from September 25 to October 1. All talks are free and open to the public.

Behind the Nuit Experience

Residents and visitors who book a two-night stay with any Nuit Blanche Toronto hotel partner will receive an invitation to “Behind the Nuit.” The exclusive sneak peek offers a behind-the-scenes look at the installation of exhibitions “Monument to the Century of Revolutions,” “Life on Neebahgeezis; A Luminous Engagement,” and “Calculating Upon the Unforeseen,” and a rare chance to hear from all four exhibition curators on September 29.

About Nuit Blanche Toronto

Nuit Blanche Toronto is the city’s annual all-night celebration of contemporary art, produced by the City of Toronto in collaboration with Toronto’s arts community, and funded by the Government of Ontario and Tourism Toronto. Since 2006, this award-winning event has featured almost 1,400 art installations by approximately 4,900 artists and has generated over $311 million in economic impact for Toronto. Information and updates are available at http://www.nbto.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on . The event hashtag is #nbTO17.

Toronto is Canada’s largest city, the fourth largest in North America, and home to a diverse population of about 2.8 million people. It is a global centre for business, finance, arts and culture and is consistently ranked one of the world’s most livable cities. In 2017, Toronto is honouring Canada’s 150th birthday with “TO Canada with Love,” a year-long program of celebrations, commemorations and exhibitions.