ARETHA FRANKLIN CONCERT POSTPONED: Rescheduled for June 28, 2018

The Aretha Franklin concert originally scheduled for July 1, 2017 at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts has, unfortunately, been postponed. As per doctor’s orders, Aretha Franklin cannot make the trip to Toronto this week. However, it was announced announce that she will perform at the 2018 TD Toronto Jazz Festival on June 28, 2018.

Ticketholders that purchased through Ticketmaster or through the Sony Centre Box Office will be contacted and will have the option of keeping their tickets and using them for the new date, or will receive a full refund of their ticket order.

For more information, visit www.torontojazz.com