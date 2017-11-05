The 113th Annual Toronto Santa Claus Parade

Sunday, November 19 – 12:30 pm

Downtown Toronto

There are more than 25 animated floats with themes ranging from Harry Potter to Hockey Night in Canada. More than 200 Celebrity Clowns lead the Parade and raise about $200,000 annually, while around 2,000 costumed participants march happily through Toronto’s streets. Toronto’s Santa Claus Parade is the longest running children’s Parade in the world, broadcast across North America, as far away as New Zealand, Norway and Ireland.

For parade route, directions and the history of the Santa Claus Parade, please visit www.thesantaclausparade.com