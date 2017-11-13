Annual Toronto Cavalcade of Lights

November 25

Nathan Phillips Square

Celebrate the annual Cavalcade of Lights presented by Great Gulf on Saturday, November 25, 2017at Nathan Phillips Square. This holiday tradition features the first illumination of Toronto’s Official Christmas Tree, spectacular fireworks, a skating party, and performances by some of Canada’s top musical talent.

Skating at Nathan Phillips Square ice rink continues all season long. Skate rentals are available on-site.

The focal point of the annual Cavalcade of Lights celebration is the lighting of Toronto’s official Christmas tree. For 2016, the tree was a white spruce selected a year in advance from the Bancroft, Ontario area. Approximately 18-metres (60-feet) tall and featuring close to 700 individual ornaments and 3,810 metres of energy efficient lights (525,000 lights), the 2016 tree lit up Nathan Phillips Square through to New Year’s Eve.



