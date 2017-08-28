Opportunities For All Ages to Engage with the Music, Poetry, and Visual Arts of World Civilizations

The Aga Khan Museum announces its fall/winter 2017 education program featuring local and international speakers as well as experts from the Aga Khan Museum. This season is exceptionally global in scope, examining the arts and cultures of such countries as Indonesia, Iran, Turkey, and Italy through illustrated talks, tours, and workshops.



In September, the Museum welcomes such eminent scholars and collectors as Sheila R. Canby (The Metropolitan Museum of Art), Alberto Boralevi (art collector and carpet connoisseur), and Dr. Claus-Peter Haase (Free University of Berlin), who join Aga Khan Museum curator Dr. Filiz Çakır Phillip for a one-day Symposium (Sunday, September 24). An insider’s perspective on seldom-seen, sumptuous artworks travelling to North America for the first time, the event illuminates the Museum’s fall exhibition, Arts of the East: Highlights of Islamic Art From the Bruschettini Collection.



In October, Orhan Pamuk, winner of the 2006 Nobel Prize in Literature and one of Europe’s most prominent novelists, presents the Aga Khan Museum’s third Annual Lecture (Sunday, October 29), this year titled “The Future of Museums is Inside Our Homes” and inspired by Pamuk’s A Modest Manifesto for Museums.



Between September and December of 2017, the Aga Khan Museum continues to partner with Toronto Public Library’s Sun Life Financial Museum + Arts Pass (MAP) program to offer free, family-friendly art activities at library branches across the city on select Saturday afternoons.

Additional programming highlights of the Museum’s fall/winter education program include:

A six-session course on the heritage and legacy of beloved 13th-century poet Rumi (begins Tuesday, October 17 )

) After-hours Curator’s Tours of the special exhibitions HERE (Tuesday, October 24) and Arts of the East (Tuesday, December 5 )

) Monthly Afternoon Lectures, free with Museum admission, with speakers including Canada’s Parliamentary Poet Laureate George Elliott Clarke (Thursday, November 16)

Full details about the upcoming education season at the Aga Khan Museum are available at agakhanmuseum.org/learn.

The Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Canada, has been established and developed by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), which is an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). The Museum’s mission is to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of the contribution that Muslim civilizations have made to world heritage while often reflecting, through both its permanent and temporary exhibitions, how cultures connect with one another. Designed by architect Fumihiko Maki, the Museum shares a 6.8-hectare site with Toronto’s Ismaili Centre, which was designed by architect Charles Correa. The surrounding landscaped park was designed by landscape architect Vladimir Djurovic.