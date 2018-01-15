Aga Khan Museum Illuminates the World of the Fatimids

The World of the Fatimids Exhibition Reveals Masterpieces of One of the Great Civilizations of the First Millennium

March 10 – July 2, 2018

Aga Khan Museum

The World of the Fatimids, an upcoming exhibition at the Aga Khan Museum, will bear witness to the remarkable dynasty that built the world’s oldest university, compiled one of its greatest libraries, defined luxury fashion for a millennium, and fostered a flowering of the arts and sciences in the 10th and 11th centuries. The exhibition, which opens at the Aga Khan Museum on March 10, 2018, and runs to July 2, 2018, marks the first time this carefully selected collection of objects will be shown in North America.

Among these objects will be monumental marble reliefs, never before shown abroad, from the Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo. The exhibition will also feature luxury objects ranging from rock crystal and ivory to ceramic lusterware – a technique mastered during Fatimid times – and masterpieces of metalware. Several of the great museums of Europe are lending objects, many of them never seen before in North America, from their own collections. At its height in the 10th and 11th centuries, the Fatimids established one of the greatest civilizations in the world, influencing knowledge and culture throughout the Mediterranean, Europe, and the Near East.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a dynamic lineup of public events and interactive cultural experiences. Drone videography and 360 virtual reality films will conjure up Cairo and offer insight into what the city was like a millennium ago.

“Our ambition as a Museum is to connect cultures through art,” says Henry Kim, the Aga Khan Museum’s Director and CEO. “The World of the Fatimids is a landmark exhibition for us in part because it reveals a 1,000-year-old culture that accomplished just that. It is also a privilege to share with the public the achievements of our founder’s ancestors, since His Highness the Aga Khan traces his lineage back to the Fatimids.”

The Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Canada, works to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of the contribution that Muslim civilizations have made to world heritage.