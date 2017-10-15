October 13 – 21, 2017

Toronto’s Improv Festival

Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor Street West

Bad Dog Theatre, 875 Bloor Street West

John Candy Box Theatre, 99 Blue Jays Way, 3rd Floor

The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth Avenue

Siberia Vintage (formerly Storefront Theatre), 955 Bloor Street West

The Big City Improv Festival (BCIF) announces the first wave of programming for the sixth annual festival. Big City Improv Festival, Canada’s largest improv showcase, will present the best improvisers from across North America from October 13 – 21, 2017 at five venues in Toronto.



The 6th Annual Big City Improv Festival will feature the best improvisers in Toronto including:

K$M, with Kirsten Rasmussen and Matt Folliott; Squad Goals Birthday Party, established at BCIF 2016 by Sarah Hillier, Paloma Nuñez, Kayla Lorette, Ashley Botting, Jess Bryson, Liz Johnston and Ann Pornel; Death Ray Cabaret, fresh from a successful run at Edinburgh Fringe; Coko and Daphney, with Coko Galore and Daphney Joseph; Kinsey Fail, Toronto’s popular LGBTQ improv troupe; Clotheswap, with Dale Boyer and Amanda Barker; Not Oasis, Patron Pick at Toronto Fringe 2017; The Yes Men, with Pat McKenna, Kevin Frank and Neil Crone; The Sketchersons Experiment, Toronto’s longest running weekly scripted comedy show goes . . . unscripted!; and the return of Ashley Comeau and Connor Thompson’s Lusty Mannequins, with new members Karen Parker and Alastair Forbes!

Big City Improv Festival will also include the premiere of A Very Specific Place, an experimental site-specific show by Jan Caruana and Rob Baker at Siberia Vintage. The audience will experience an improv show inspired by the space they’re in, with characters exclusive to that environment – an everyday setting transformed.



The current Big City Improv Festival line-up includes:

A Very Specific Place, Abra Cadaver, America’s Next Top Blank, Bird Love, Blast From The Past, The Bloody Marys, The Business Meeting, Calm Springs, Chakra Khan, Chunky, Clarke Pengu, Classic Humans, Clotheswap, The Coincidence Men, Coko and Daphney, Coming Soon, Common Folk, Corey Matthews, Cynthia, DaFlo, Darcy & Bingley, Dead Detectives, Death Ray Cabaret, Fake Cops, Fanny Pack, Gentleman Frog, Greasy Pizza Kisses, Grim Diesel, Halal Rainbow, Hot Barley, Improv The Board Game, Jibber Jabbar, K$M, Kinsey Fail, Living Bloodsticks, Lusty Mannequins, Mantown, Murder Bail, Nicky’s Solo Improvised Musical, Not Oasis, NOTORIOUS, Orson Whales, Pantsuit, Pepperoni Pizza Cats, Riverdale: Improvised, S&P, Seven Ages, Sex Machina, Shots and High Fives, The Sketchersons Experiment, Smashing Peaches, SODA School Of Dramatic Acting, Songbuster – An Improvised Musical, Soul Decision, SPF 3, Squad Goals Birthday Party, The Raccoons, That Moment When, Tribiya, Truman Chipotle, TwoSon, Varsity Blues Clues, We’re Trying, What If? Improvising Your Alternate Universe, and The Yes Men.

The Big City Improv Festival, created by artistic director Adrianne Gagnon in 2011, is Canada’s largest gathering of improvisers with marquee headliners, local showcases, public workshops and industry panels. Alumni includes Scott Adsit, Phil LaMarr, Colin Mochrie, Maribeth Monroe, Lauren Ash, National Theatre of the World, and more.

Tickets On Sale October 2017

Single tickets: $12 – $20 • Festival Pass: $75

Online at bigcityimprovfestival.com