Canadian Olympians to Perform on Home Ice

With 25 Olympic medals in its illustrious history, Canada is a perennial global powerhouse in figure skating. The 2018 Canadian Olympic Figure Skating team might be among the greatest the country has ever seen. The 2018 Investors Group Stars on Ice presented by Lindt tour will feature many of those same skaters who will be vying for gold for Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Poised to deliver the same level of excitement and excellence as the Games themselves, Canada’s premier figure skating tour will visit Toronto on Friday, May 4 for a 7:30 PM performance at the Air Canada Centre.

The chance to experience the Canadian Olympic team live, delivering the same caliber of performance as witnessed in Pyeongchang, South Korea, will be a special opportunity for figure skating fans. The 2018 tour cast of medal contenders includes Olympic Gold Medalists, three-time World Champions and seven-time National Ice Dance Champions Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir; three-time World Champion, 2014 Olympic Silver Medalist, and nine-time National Champion Patrick Chan; and two-time World Champions, 2014 Olympic Silver Medalists, and five-time National Pair Champions Meagan Duhamel & Eric Radford. Also gracing the ice will be 2014 Olympic Silver Medalist, 2017 World Silver Medalist and three-time National Champion Kaetlyn Osmond; 2017 World Bronze Medalist, and 2015 National Champion Gabrielle Daleman; and 2015 National Ice Dance Champions and two-time World Medalists Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje.

The 2018 cast is not exclusive to the current Olympic team. Also featured are two of the most decorated and beloved Canadian figure skaters of all-time: two-time Olympic Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion, and seven-time National Champion Elvis Stojko; and Olympic Bronze Medalist, World Champion and three-time National Champion Jeffrey Buttle.

Tickets for Investors Group Stars on Ice presented by Lindt in Toronto are on sale now. Special on-ice seating is available upon request. Tickets start at $25 and are available via www.starsonice.ca, www.ticketmaster.ca, the Air Canada Centre Box Office (no first day sales), and by phone at 1-855-985-5000. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.