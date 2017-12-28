2018 Festivals in Niagara, Ontario

Niagara offers events and festivals year round. From food and wine to arts and crafts, from history to good old fashion fun, from the Niagara Falls International Marathon to the world renowned Winter Festival of Lights. There is sure to be something to please and entertain you.
The following festivals are presented in various locations in Niagara and surrounding area.
To January 31, 2018 from 5:00pm to midnight
Winter Festival of Lights
www.wfol.com
Enjoy spectacular illuminations and countless festive events at the Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights, Canada’s foremost illumination festival. The most enchanting of Niagara Attractions– the Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights- has become a Holiday tradition for over one million visitors from around the globe. Join us for spectacular light displays, the Fallsview Sound and Light Show, Holiday Lights Tours, and over 2 million lights displayed along the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands and throughout Niagara Falls. There is no admission fee to enjoy them but donations are gratefully accepted with all proceeds used to enhance the lights and displays (a $10 per vehicle donation is suggested). Enjoy brilliant fireworks and a calendar full of festive events as we capture the magic of the holiday season.
January 5 – 6, 12 – 14, 19 – 21, 26 – 28 from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM
Winter Wonderland Food Tour
Old Towne Niagara on the Lake
Winter in Niagara on the Lake can be magical. Bundle up and emjoy a perfect blend of history, culture and of course culinary delights! The professional and highly entertaining guide will lead you on a visit to a few hidden gems in the heart of Old Towne Niagara on the Lake. You may have a bit of Irish stew, sip on a little hot cocoa, visit a beautiful Inn near Lake Ontario and have an entirely enjoyable and tasty afternoon.
This tour is approximately 2.5 hours long and we meet at the Irish Harp Pub and end a block away on Queen Street. Our tour is a 2 km stroll at a leisurely pace. Eat, Walk and embrace your inner foodie!
Dates: Friday, Saturday and Sundays
Time: 1:00 pm.
Price: $50 per person
For tickets and more information:
http://www.niagaraculinarytours.com/tour/details/winter-wonderland-food-tour
January 12, 2018 from 7:00pm – 10:00pm
The 23rd Annual Icewine Gala
Fallsview Casino Resort, Grand Hall
www.niagarawinefestival.com
Experience Canada’s largest VQA Icewine and table wine tasting from over 35 wineries at the Niagara Icewine Gala January 12, 2018. Icewine, Late Harvest, Sparkling wine and premium red and white wines will be showcased throughout the evening alongside Fallsview Casino Resorts’ top chefs as they create mouthwatering dishes that are as beautiful as they are to taste. The Niagara Icewine Gala ticket is your all inclusive elegant evening of fine wine and dining.
January 12 – 28, 2018
Niagara Icewine Festival
Various wineries
www.niagarawinefestival.com/icewine-festival
For three weekends in January the Niagara region is transformed into a wintry wonderland, in celebration of one of Canada’s most cherished products, Ontario Icewine. The 23rd edition of the Niagara Icewine Festival offers plenty for every taste – glamour and indulgence at the Niagara Icewine Gala, unique wine and food pairings at over 35 wineries, and vibrant outdoor street festivals.
January 19 – 21, 2018
Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival
www.originalicewinefestival.com
Experience the first taste of winter at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival, beginning January 19, 2018. Featuring the BEST in music, Icewine and food.
January 24, 25, 26 & 27, 2018
5th Annual Icebreakers Comedy Festival
Various locations
January 24: Featuring JOE PILLITTERI
Jackson Triggs, Niagara-on-the-Lake
Joe began working in comedy in 2000 performing throughout the Golden Horseshoe primarily performing for charitable events. Born and raised in Niagara, Joe’s family currently resides in Virgil where his four kids supply him with fresh material every day.
January 25: Featuring JEAN PAUL
Oast House Brewers, 2017 Niagara Stone Rd. Niagara-on-the-Lake
Jean Paul’s comedy is culled from his cultural crazy quilt of a childhood – born in Trinidad, raised in Brooklyn and currently residing in Toronto.
January 26: Featuring ROB BEBENEK
Corks Winebar & Eatery, 19 Queen St. Niagara-on-the-Lake
Rob likes to rip apart day to day life and call out the idiocy in the world as he sees it, leaving audiences in stitches wherever he plays.
January 27: Featuring ARTHUR SIMEON
Court House Theatre, 26 Queen Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake
Arthur Simeon is a Ugandan-born comedian who has been performing for a decade all over the world. A truly gifted storyteller, Arthur has been invited to perform at the prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival six times and appeared on CBC Television, HBO and the Comedy Network. His unique comedic voice and perspective has seen him featured in the Globe & Mail, NOW Magazine and the Toronto Star. He’s also a regular on CBC Radio’s Laugh Out Loud andThe Debaters.
February 2 – 4, 2018 (sold out, standby only) – 5:00pm to 8:00pm
Progressive Dinner – A Taste of Niagara
Various restaurant
Set your taste-buds free at Niagara on the Lake’s premier food and wine event! A Taste of Niagara on the Lake returns with three dates and once again will showcase the area’s top culinary talents paired with some of the best wines and hospitality the region has to offer. If good food, good wine and good times are enough to whet your appetite, then A Taste of Niagara on the Lake is the event for you.
Space is limited to only 130 tickets per date.
To order yours, call 1-877-342-4374
February 2 – 4, 9 – 11, 16 – 18, 23 – 25, 2018 from 11am to 5pm
Days of Wine & Chocolate
Niagara-on-the-Lake Wineries (Click here to download list)
Explore the decadently sweet and savoury art of wine and chocolate pairing at the 2018 Days of Wine and Chocolate. Visit our wineries to taste up to 23 VQA wines matched with chocolate-infused dishes – from classically sweet flavour combinations to unexpected surprises. A romantic celebration for two or a great reason for a girls’ getaway weekend!
If you are travelling with a group of 10 or more guests, please have your group organizer call ahead to the wineries you plan to visit with your approximate arrival time so that we can plan to serve you better and make your experience an enjoyable one!
February 16 – 18, 2018
Oscar Peterson International Jazz Festival: International All-Star Opening Night Concert
Various locations
www.opjazzfest.org
Niagara wine country will be filled with the sounds of jazz when the inaugural Oscar Peterson International Jazz Festival takes place during the weekend of February 16 – 18, 2018. As the world’s first (and only!) jazz festival bearing the name of Canada’s greatest jazz artist, it will honour and celebrate his legacy of excellence. This festival is not intended to simply present concerts in tribute to Oscar Peterson, but rather to truly present jazz, showcasing the rich history and the future of the music Oscar loved.
February 19, 2018
Family Day @ The Museum
Niagara Falls History Museum
Spend Family Day exploring biodiversity and habitat conservation @ the Museum! Join the Earth Rangers for shows @ 11am, 1pm, 2pm & 3pm. This unique and up-close encounter with their animal ambassadors will leave you educated and inspired to help protect animals in the wild. Sponsored by Ontario Power Generation.
Other activities include scavenger hunts, crafts, FREE family portraits and three galleries full of artifacts that explore our local history!
February 22 – March 1, 2018
2018 FABULICIOUS!
Niagara-on-the-Lake restaurants
www.niagaraonthelake.com
www.signaturekitchensofniagaraonthelake.com
Enjoy a marvelous culinary experience – at some of Niagara-on-the-Lake’s finest restaurants – 3 course meals at amazing prices.
March 23 – 25 2018
A Taste of Niagara-on-the-Lake Progressive Dinner
atasteofniagara.ca
Set your taste-buds free at Niagara on the Lake’s premier food and wine event! A Taste of Niagara on the Lake returns with three dates and once again will showcase the area’s top culinary talents paired with some of the best wines and hospitality the region has to offer. If good food, good wine and good times are enough to whet your appetite, then A Taste of Niagara on the Lake is the event for you.
Space is limited to only 130 tickets per date.
To order yours, call 1-877-342-4374
March 23 – 25, 2018
Cuvée Weekend 2018
Scotiabank Convention Centre, Niagara Falls
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Cuvée Grand Tasting was a hot ticket based on its reputation as an influential salute to excellence in Ontario winemaking and a destination for foodies seeking a unique culinary experience. The Cuvée weekend wine experience kicks off Friday evening with the Grand Tasting at the Scotiabank Convention Centre. Guests will have the opportunity to taste wines selected by the winemakers themselves as their favourite. What wine will each winemaker choose? Their selections will be revealed at the tasting. The Après Cuvée Party will keep the celebration going with dancing and will feature sparkling wine, Icewine as well as local craft beer stations.
April 6 – 8, 2018
A Taste of Niagara-on-the-Lake Progressive Dinner
atasteofniagara.ca
Set your taste-buds free at Niagara on the Lake’s premier food and wine event! A Taste of Niagara on the Lake returns with three dates and once again will showcase the area’s top culinary talents paired with some of the best wines and hospitality the region has to offer. If good food, good wine and good times are enough to whet your appetite, then A Taste of Niagara on the Lake is the event for you.
Space is limited to only 130 tickets per date.
To order yours, call 1-877-342-4374
April 20 – 22, 2018
Elvis Festival 2018
Greg Frewin Theatre
niagarafallselvisfestival.com
Canada is the only country outside of the US where Elvis performed on stage. To celebrate Elvis and his connection to Canada, the Niagara Falls Elvis Festival is a three-day festival of Graceland style entertainment and competition. If you have a burning love for Elvis Presley, then you’re about to be all shook up.
May 4 – 6, 11 – 13, 18 – 20, and 25 – 27, 2018 from 11am to 5pm
Sip & Sizzle
Various Wineries
What could be better than a spring weekend afternoon with a few friends, a barbeque, and fine wine? Well how about if we do the hosting? Join us for Sip & Sizzle as over 20 wineries in Niagara-on-the-Lake each offer a unique grilled food and VQA wine pairing. It’s fun, relaxing, and a great way to discover the Wines of Niagara-on-the-Lake. And a great way to forget the winter we just endured.
- Please note Sip & Sizzle has now replaced the wine & herb touring event.
- Wine and food pairings for 2018 will be posted in April 2018.
June 16 – 24, 2018
Niagara Homegrown Wine Festival
Various wineries
www.niagarawinefestival.com/new-vintage-festival
The Niagara Homegrown Wine Festival is the perfect time to celebrate the start of summer. With fresh farm flavours, and everyone heading outdoors, there is no better place than Niagara to enjoy over 14,800 acres of lush vineyards! Award-winning winemakers are eager to showcase their best as Niagara opens its cellar doors to share this homegrown experience with you.
