2018 Festivals in Niagara, Ontario

To January 31, 2018 from 5:00pm to midnight

Winter Festival of Lights

www.wfol.com

Enjoy spectacular illuminations and countless festive events at the Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights, Canada’s foremost illumination festival. The most enchanting of Niagara Attractions– the Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights- has become a Holiday tradition for over one million visitors from around the globe. Join us for spectacular light displays, the Fallsview Sound and Light Show, Holiday Lights Tours, and over 2 million lights displayed along the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands and throughout Niagara Falls. There is no admission fee to enjoy them but donations are gratefully accepted with all proceeds used to enhance the lights and displays (a $10 per vehicle donation is suggested). Enjoy brilliant fireworks and a calendar full of festive events as we capture the magic of the holiday season.

January 5 – 6, 12 – 14, 19 – 21, 26 – 28 from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Winter Wonderland Food Tour

Old Towne Niagara on the Lake

Winter in Niagara on the Lake can be magical. Bundle up and emjoy a perfect blend of history, culture and of course culinary delights! The professional and highly entertaining guide will lead you on a visit to a few hidden gems in the heart of Old Towne Niagara on the Lake. You may have a bit of Irish stew, sip on a little hot cocoa, visit a beautiful Inn near Lake Ontario and have an entirely enjoyable and tasty afternoon.

This tour is approximately 2.5 hours long and we meet at the Irish Harp Pub and end a block away on Queen Street. Our tour is a 2 km stroll at a leisurely pace. Eat, Walk and embrace your inner foodie!

Dates: Friday, Saturday and Sundays

Time: 1:00 pm.

Price: $50 per person

For tickets and more information:

http://www.niagaraculinarytours.com/tour/details/winter-wonderland-food-tour

January 12, 2018 from 7:00pm – 10:00pm

The 23rd Annual Icewine Gala

Fallsview Casino Resort, Grand Hall

www.niagarawinefestival.com

Experience Canada’s largest VQA Icewine and table wine tasting from over 35 wineries at the Niagara Icewine Gala January 12, 2018. Icewine, Late Harvest, Sparkling wine and premium red and white wines will be showcased throughout the evening alongside Fallsview Casino Resorts’ top chefs as they create mouthwatering dishes that are as beautiful as they are to taste. The Niagara Icewine Gala ticket is your all inclusive elegant evening of fine wine and dining.

January 12 – 28, 2018

Niagara Icewine Festival

Various wineries

www.niagarawinefestival.com/icewine-festival

For three weekends in January the Niagara region is transformed into a wintry wonderland, in celebration of one of Canada’s most cherished products, Ontario Icewine. The 23rd edition of the Niagara Icewine Festival offers plenty for every taste – glamour and indulgence at the Niagara Icewine Gala, unique wine and food pairings at over 35 wineries, and vibrant outdoor street festivals.

January 19 – 21, 2018

Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival

www.originalicewinefestival.com

Experience the first taste of winter at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival, beginning January 19, 2018. Featuring the BEST in music, Icewine and food.

January 24, 25, 26 & 27, 2018

5th Annual Icebreakers Comedy Festival

Various locations

January 24: Featuring JOE PILLITTERI

Jackson Triggs, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Joe began working in comedy in 2000 performing throughout the Golden Horseshoe primarily performing for charitable events. Born and raised in Niagara, Joe’s family currently resides in Virgil where his four kids supply him with fresh material every day.

January 25: Featuring JEAN PAUL

Oast House Brewers, 2017 Niagara Stone Rd. Niagara-on-the-Lake

Jean Paul’s comedy is culled from his cultural crazy quilt of a childhood – born in Trinidad, raised in Brooklyn and currently residing in Toronto.

January 26: Featuring ROB BEBENEK

Corks Winebar & Eatery, 19 Queen St. Niagara-on-the-Lake

Rob likes to rip apart day to day life and call out the idiocy in the world as he sees it, leaving audiences in stitches wherever he plays.

January 27: Featuring ARTHUR SIMEON

Court House Theatre, 26 Queen Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Arthur Simeon is a Ugandan-born comedian who has been performing for a decade all over the world. A truly gifted storyteller, Arthur has been invited to perform at the prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival six times and appeared on CBC Television, HBO and the Comedy Network. His unique comedic voice and perspective has seen him featured in the Globe & Mail, NOW Magazine and the Toronto Star. He’s also a regular on CBC Radio’s Laugh Out Loud andThe Debaters.