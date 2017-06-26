2017 Toronto Summer Music Festival launches new series of FREE Kids Concerts

New this year, the Toronto Summer Music Festival offers three fun and engaging one-hour concerts specially designed to introduce children, ages 5-12, to classical music. The free concerts are held on Wednesday mornings during the Festival – July 19, 26 and August 2 – at 10 a.m. in Walter Hall at the University of Toronto, 80 Queen’s Park, next to Museum Subway Station.



“We invite children of all ages to experience music making at a world-class level,” says Jonathan Crow, artistic director of Toronto Summer Music. “The Kids Concerts are an opportunity for children to come and learn what inspired us to become professional musicians, and share the love of music that we feel every time we take the stage.”



The FREE Kids Concerts series includes the following:

The Violin

Wednesday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Walter Hall

Three superstar Canadian violinists James Ehnes, Jonathan Crow and Andrew Wan team up to present an entertaining introduction to the music of the violin. Click here for more information and to reserve tickets.



Schoolyard Carmen

Wednesday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. at Walter Hall

Set to Bizet’s infectious music, Shoestring Opera presents an inspiring story of independence. In this age-appropriate adaptation of the famous opera, Carmen is a feisty newcomer. When the “coolest kid in school” tries to bully her, she stands up to him. Carmen’s story takes a look at the immigrant in Canadian society, the child who is different, schoolyard bullying, personal independence and the saving properties of art. Click here for more information and to reserve tickets.



Celebrating Canada

Wednesday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. at Walter Hall

Toronto’s own TSO Chamber Soloists present highlights from Yellowknife composer and singer-songwriter Carmen Braden’s newly commissioned work, to be performed for the very first time! Other highlights include works by Brahms, Debussy and Mozart, all hosted by Joanna Kellam. Click here for more information and to reserve tickets.



For more information on the Kids Concerts series call 416-430-5699 or visit www.torontosummermusic.com .

About the 2017 Toronto Summer Music Festival

From July 13 to August 5, the Toronto Summer Music Festival brings outstanding classical music experiences to the city with a program featuring renowned Canadian and international artists in 26 mainstage concerts at Koerner Hall, Walter Hall and the Church of the Redeemer, plus free and pay what you can concerts, guest lectures and Masterclasses. The 2017 Festival theme, Celebrating Canada’s Sesquicentennial, explores Canada’s music and features some of the country’s renowned classical composers, such as R. Murray Schafer and Gary Kulesha, and new works by Carmen Braden and Jordan Pal. Performances include violinist James Ehnes, the St. Lawrence String Quartet, soprano Soile Isokoski, the Rolston String Quartet, and the National Youth Orchestra of Canada. For information on all 2017 Toronto Summer Music Festival activities call 647-408-0208 or visit www.torontosummermusic.com.