March 1-11, 2018

The Theatre Centre and Comedy Bar

featuring

Flo & Joan • TallBoyz II Men • Rapp Battlez 100

The Williamson Playboys • TOsketchfest Film Festival

The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival (TOsketchfest) announced the first wave of programming with highlights from over 60 sketch comedy acts from across North America, performing March 1-11, 2018 in Toronto at The Theatre Centre and Comedy Bar.

The 13th Annual TOsketchfest will feature the much-anticipated return of UK musical comedy viral sensation Flo & Joan (“2016 Song,” 2017 NOW Audience Choice Award Winners); quick-witted quartet TallBoyz II Men (2017 Steam Whistle Producers’ Pick Award Winners); a remount of the 2017 Fringe hit 32 Short Sketches About Bees; a live album recording by The Williamson Playboys; plus a special presentation of Rapp Battlez 100, the milestone 100th edition of Toronto’s hilarious comedic rap throwdown.

TOsketchfest will showcase a selection of Toronto’s top solo sketch performers such Jon Blair, Carson Pinch, and Kirsten Rasmussen and Toronto’s veteran performers including Mark & Andy (Mark Little and Andy Bush) and The Lusty Mannequins (Ashley Comeau, Alastair Forbes, Karen Parker and Connor Thompson), as well as a reunion of Vest of Friends.

The TOsketchfest Film Festival is back for a second year for a pre-festival kick off on Wednesday, February 28 with a curated selection of the funniest comedy shorts made in the last two years. Featuring shorts from new and established filmmakers and TOsketchfest alumni, the TOsketchfest Film Festival spotlights the best in on-screen sketch comedy.

TOsketchfest will welcome dozens of acts from cities across North America and beyond including Montréal, Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and London. Stay tuned for more announcements in the coming weeks.

The current Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival line-up:

32 Short Sketches About Bees (Toronto), A Shoddy Magician (Hamilton), Ape Island (Toronto), Asian Gracefully (Brooklyn), Boys Club! (Toronto), Brunch (Vancouver), Cam Wyllie (Toronto), Carson Saves Sketchfest(Toronto), Dame Judy Dench (Toronto), Death Ray Cabaret (Toronto), Definition Of Knowledge (Toronto), The Diddlin’ Bibbles (Toronto), Dirtbag Cousin (Toronto), The Flat Earth (Philadelphia), Flo & Joan (London, UK), Fusion Comedy (Markham), Gillian Bartolucci (Toronto), Good Game(Toronto), Good Morning Apocalypse (Penetanguishene), Gossamer Obsessions (Edmonton), The Grand Salto Theatre (Toronto), HOT RAW FIRE (Montréal), HUNKS (Winnipeg), Hangry Mob Comedy (Toronto), Herbeaver (Toronto), Hip.Bang! (Vancouver), Hysterical Fiction (Chicago), The Incredible Shrinking Matt & Jacquie (Philadelphia), Jeans (Toronto), Jon Blair (Toronto), Jon and Ian Have Something To Tell You (Philadelphia), Kirsten, Get Some Friends (Toronto), Ladies & Gentlemen (Toronto), Laser Baby (New York), Low Rise Queens (London), The Lusty Mannequins(Toronto), The Making-Box Brigade (Guelph), Mark & Andy (Toronto), Marshall Lorenzo (Toronto), Moniquea Marion (Toronto), Ned Petrie(Toronto), Not Oasis (Toronto), O.S.F.U.G. (New York), Palcoholics (Toronto), Parker & Seville (Toronto), The People’s Republic (Toronto), Rapp Battlez 100 (Toronto), Raw Denim (New York), Sex T-Rex (Toronto), The Sketchersons (Toronto), Success 5000 (Edmonton), TallBoyz II Men(Toronto), The Templeton Philharmonic (Toronto), The Toronto Make Me Laughs (Toronto), Tom & Erica (Toronto), The Two Draculas (Toronto), TwoSon (Toronto), The U of T Follies (Toronto), Vest of Friends (Toronto), The Williamson Playboys (Toronto) and Xave Ruth (Toronto).

The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival is Canada’s premier festival celebrating scripted, ensemble comedy boasting 11 days of hilarity on five Toronto stages from over 200 comedians. Since 2005 the Festival has brought sketch comedy to wider audiences with ticketed and free performances showcasing hundreds of emerging comedians alongside a slate of top-flight headliner acts such as Kate McKinnon, The Kids in the Hall, Ninja Sex Party, This is That, Michael Ian Black, and Gavin Crawford.

THE 13TH ANNUAL TORONTO SKETCH COMEDY FESTIVAL

Thursday, March 1 to Sunday, March 11, 2018

The Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen Street West

Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor Street West

Tickets On Sale Now!

Single tickets for the Festival Series: $16 – $20 plus taxes and fees

Festival Pass: $90 (valid for all shows)

Online at www.torontosketchfest.com