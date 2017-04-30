YPT presents the World Premiere of Munschtime! featuring the beloved stories of Robert Munsch

April 17 – May 14, 2017

Mainstage

Classics like Love You Forever, Murmel Murmel Murmel, Pigs, A Promise is a Promise and Too Much Stuff! spring to life on stage in the World Premiere of Munschtime! at Young People’s Theatre (YPT). Presented on the Mainstage from April 17 to May 14, this funny, sweet and joyous collection of works by acclaimed children’s author Robert Munsch will delight young theatergoers and adults alike.

A child pitches a tent in her grandparent’s backyard to camp out for the night. Thrilled with her newfound freedom, the girl prepares herself for endless fun. Her grandparents, however, want to bring the indoor notion of bedtime to the great outdoors. In their quest to get her to sleep, they enact classic Robert Munsch books, hoping that each new story will be the right fit to get her to settle down for the night.



Adapted by Stephen Colella and Allen MacInnis, Munschtime! is directed by Herbie Barnes and features Cheri Maracle, Dov Mickelson and Lisa Nasson. With Set Design by Robin Fisher, Costume Design by Sage Paul, Lighting Design by Michel Charbonneau, Sound Design by Cathy Nosaty, and Stage Management by Kathleen Harrison.



Robert Munsch is one of North America’s most beloved and best-selling children’s authors. His books are staples of many children’s libraries. All together they have sold over 30 million copies, and have been translated into over a dozen languages.



Young People’s Theatre will offer two American Sign Language (ASL) Shadow Interpreted Performances of Munschtime! on Sat. April 29 at 2:30PM and Thurs. May 11 at 10:15AM. Relaxed Performances, will be offered on Thurs. May 11 at 1PM and Sun. May 14 at 11AM.



Munschtime!

Based on the stories of Robert Munsch

Adapted by Stephen Colella and Allen MacInnis

Directed by Herbie Barnes

Based on the book Love You Forever. Text copyright © 1987 by Bob Munsch Enterprises, Ltd. All rights reserved. Based on the book Too Much Stuff! Text by Robert Munsch and illustrations by Michael Martchenko © 2010. All rights reserved. Published by Scholastic Canada Ltd. Based on Murmel, Murmel, Murmel © 1982 Bob Munsch Enterprises Ltd.; A Promise is a Promise © 1988 Bob Munsch Enterprises Ltd. and Michael Kusugak; and Pigs © 1989 Bob Munsch Enterprises Ltd.; published by Annick Press.



World Premiere On the Mainstage Apr. 17 – May 14, 2017 | Recommended for ages 4 to 8



Performances: Sat. April 22 at 2:30PM, Sun. April 23 at 11AM & 2:30PM, Tues. April 25, Wed. April 26 & Thurs. April 27 at 10:15AM & 1PM, Fri. April 28 at 10:15AM, Sat. April 29 at 2:30PM, Sun. April 30 at 11AM & 2:30PM, Tues. May 2, Wed. May 3 & Thurs. May 4 at 10:15AM & 1PM, Fri. May 5 at 10:15AM, Sat. May 6 at 2:30PM, Sun. May 7 at 11AM & 2:30PM, Tues. May 9, Wed, May 10 & Thurs. May 11 at 10:15AM & 1PM, Fri. May 12 at 10:15AM, Sat. May 13 at 2:30PM & Sun. May 14 at 11AM & 2:30PM.

Performance schedule available at www.youngpeoplestheatre.ca/shows-tickets/munschtime/



Young People’s Theatre | 165 Front Street East, Toronto

Tickets: $10-$34; HST & service charges extra | Prices subject to change | Online: youngpeoplestheatre.ca

Box Office: 416.862.2222 x2 | For more information visit youngpeoplestheatre.ca