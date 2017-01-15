WINTERLICIOUS

January 27 – February 9, 2016

City Wide

www.toronto.ca/winterlicious

Tickets to the Winterlicious 2017 Culinary Event Series are now on sale. Presented by YP Dine and produced by the City of Toronto, Winterlicious – Toronto’s favourite culinary celebration – returns on January 27 and runs through February 9.

The Culinary Event Series features 11 unique culinary events. As part of the promotion, prix fixe lunch and dinner menus will be offered at more than 200 Toronto restaurants. Information on the Winterlicious Culinary Event Series and the Prix Fixe Program is available at www.toronto.ca/winterlicious.