Toronto’s First Major Event of the Summer Festival Season Announces 2017 Date

The Junction Summer Solstice Festival is scheduled for Saturday June 24

Allowing festival goers to celebrate the start of Toronto’s warmest season from noon to midnight on Dundas Street West, from Keele to High Park Street and beyond.

The Junction’s Summer Solstice Festival has been a long standing tradition on the west-side of Toronto, offering crowds of all ages a full day of music, art, outdoor patios, leisurely shopping, and entertaining programs. An early focus on healthy living activities and events has expanded to include live music, artists, premier dining options, and children’s programming.

The Junction BIA has announced today that the Summer Solstice event will be held on Saturday June 24 this year. Those working on the festival promise an increase in activities from the already packed agenda of previous years. The 2017 event will also see an expansion of shopping and programming into evening, to intensify the nighttime portion of the festival.

“We have seen a big spike in the number of amazing restaurants opening up in the area and so many of them started getting accolades from local press right off the bat! As a neighbourhood that includes Shamone, Sadt Cafe, and Famous Last Words, to just name a few places getting incredible reviews right now, we want the festival to really feature our great restaurants and nightlife this year,” says Christine Sweeton, Executive Director for The Junction BIA.

“But Summer Solstice is far from being just a food festival,” adds Chair of The Junction BIA Board of Management, Heather Phillips. “We always try to provide things that cover a wide range of interests and make the event fun for all ages.” Phillips co-owes a local art studio and supply shop. Her contributions to past festivals have been among the most memorable and often include workshops or games for kids.

In preparation for the event, The Junction BIA is busy scheduling entertainment, organizing local vendors, and working with event partners to ensure that the Summer Solstice event is the best possible kick-off to the Toronto festival season.

About the Junction BIA

The Junction Business Improvement Area is located on Dundas Street West between Indian Grove and Quebec Avenue. No longer Toronto’s best kept secret, the Junction is celebrated among residents and visitors for its old world meets new world charm. A wonderful place to explore and discover, this unique Toronto neighbourhood features a variety of retail shops, restaurants, bars, furniture shops, alternative health practitioners, fitness options, artistic enterprises, and bustling night life. Come see us where the rails meet!