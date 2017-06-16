Board of Management Ratifies Agreement

Following the ratification process by CUPE Local 1600 and the Toronto Zoo Board of Management the Toronto Zoo is pleased to announce it will be re-opening to the public on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 9 am. The Zoo will continue with its peak season hours of 9 am to 7 pm daily.

Unionized staff will be returning to work on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 and exempt staff will return to their regular duties at the same time. During the next couple of days, staff will be preparing the Zoo for the re-opening including working with Compass Group Canada, our food services provider, to restock the food outlets onsite.

The staff at the zoo want to thank their valued guests, members and clients for their patience during the labour disruption and we look forward to their continued support for the Toronto Zoo as a world leader in conservation, education and scientific programs.

