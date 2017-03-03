TORONTO WINTER BREWFEST

March 24 – 25 from 6:00pm to 1:00am

Enercare Centre

For a second year, lovers of craft beer are invited to inside Enercare Centre’s Heritage Court at Exhibition Place to celebrate brewing wealth in a warm and festive atmosphere of the 2017 Toronto Winter Brewfest. Sample more than 150 beers crafted from brewers from across Ontario and Quebec. In a warm and festive setting, discover a wide range of local craft breweries and nibble on delicious gourmet food from Toronto’s best food trucks.