TORONTO SKETCH COMEDY FESTIVAL

March 1 – 12

The Theatre Centre, Comedy Bar, The Drake Underground and Randolph Theatre.

Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival (TOsketchfest) is Toronto’s comedy festival .

The “main event” is the annual Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival each March which features 12 hilarious days of the best live, scripted comedy in North America. Founded ten years ago by a group of Toronto comedians the festival has since grown by leaps and bounds, and is a highlight in the Toronto comedy calendar.

Throughout the year the festival offers up special presentations of celebrity talent, homegrown comedy heroes, and of course our annual Sketch Com-Ageddon comedy tournament. They also produce Comedy Country, a festival of funny in rural Prince Edward County. Each year, more than 5000 people enjoy TOsketchfest events, and hundreds of comedians grace the stage.