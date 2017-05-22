Toronto Pride Month

June 1 – 25, 2017

Various Location

Canada’s Pride Month 2017 launches on June 1-25, featuring extended programming and provocative events throughout the city, culminating with the 10-day Pride Toronto festival, June 23-25.

The festival gem is Toronto’s Pride Parade which has a glorious 35-year history, and it continues to grow and renew each year. Everyone is welcome to celebrate and dance in the streets on June 25, starting at 2:00 pm

Festival Weekend: June 23-25

Pride Parade: June 25