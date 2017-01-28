TORONTO LIGHT FESTIVAL

January 27 to March 12, 2017

The Distillery District

torontolightfest.com

The Toronto Light Festival is a brand-new event which will transform the Distillery District into a huge open-air gallery, lighting up the long Winter nights with works from Canadian and International light artists.

During the cold, dark days of winter, City residents will be drawn out of their traditional indoor habitats to experience Toronto in a way they never have before.

The Festival exhibits the creativity of local and international artists and is a winter experience designed to entertain & inspire.

1 BIG IDEA

45 DAYS

13 ACRES

44 BUILDINGS

THOUSANDS OF LIGHTS

$0 TO ATTEND

Sunday to Wednesday: Sundown to 10pm

Thursday to Saturday: Sundown to 11pm

​PLEASE NOTE: The lights turn off at close each night.