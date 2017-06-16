Toronto Life’s 2017 Doughnut Festival Presented by Dufferin Mall

Sunday, June 25

Noon to 4 pm, Dufferin Mall

You’re invited to Toronto Life’s first-ever Doughnut Festival in partnership with Dufferin Mall, celebrating some of the city’s top doughnut makers. Prepare for the sugar rush on Sunday, June 25 from 12-4pm, when many of the doughnuts featured in Toronto Life’s June doughnut ranking will be fresh and ready. Ticket prices will be $15 for youths / adults (includes a six-pack of doughnuts); $30 for a family pack (includes up to two youth / adults and up to two kids and one six-pack of doughnuts); $5 for children (2 – 12) and FREE for kids under 2. To purchase tickets, visit torontolife.com/doughnutfestival.

TICKET PRICE:

$15 for youths / adults (includes a six-pack of doughnuts)

$30 for a family pack (includes up to two youth / adults and up to two kids and one six-pack of doughnuts)

$5 for children (2 – 12)

FREE for kids under 2

To purchase visit torontolife.com/doughnutfestival