Toronto Life’s 2017 Doughnut Festival Presented by Dufferin Mall

Sunday, June 25
Noon to 4 pm, Dufferin Mall
You’re invited to Toronto Life’s first-ever Doughnut Festival in partnership with Dufferin Mall, celebrating some of the city’s top doughnut makers. Prepare for the sugar rush on Sunday, June 25 from 12-4pm, when many of the doughnuts featured in Toronto Life’s June doughnut ranking will be fresh and ready. Ticket prices will be $15 for youths / adults (includes a six-pack of doughnuts); $30 for a family pack (includes up to two youth / adults and up to two kids and one six-pack of doughnuts); $5 for children (2 – 12) and FREE for kids under 2. To purchase tickets, visit torontolife.com/doughnutfestival.
TICKET PRICE:
$15 for youths / adults (includes a six-pack of doughnuts)
$30 for a family pack (includes up to two youth / adults and up to two kids and one six-pack of doughnuts)
$5 for children (2 – 12)
FREE for kids under 2
