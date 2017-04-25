THE MARTY AWARDS

May 18, 2017

Mississauga Convention Centre

Mississauga

2017 will mark the 23rd year of recognizing local emerging and established talent within the arts in Mississauga via the MARTYS; the Mississauga Arts Awards.

During this year’s MARTYS, The Mississauga Arts Council will unveil a brand new, distinctive, crystal award that will be a sought after and cherished prize for anyone in the arts. Designed by Crystal Sensations, the people who created Canada’s Juno award, this unique piece will remain the same for years to come, establishing recognition as the highest arts award available in the city.



For the last two years the Mississauga Convention Centre has hosted the MARTYS providing an elegant venue, delicious food and exceptional service. Red carpet reception starts at 5:30 p.m. Doors Open at 7:00 p.m.



The line-up of entertainers includes previous MARTY winners like David O’Hearn’s pop rock band, Time Trip, sweet jazz stylist Arlene Paculan, young opera star Anna Wojcik and award winning dancers and instrumentalists to entertain along with a special surprise guest!



MARTYS Tickets can be purchased at the office, online at www.mississaugaartscouncil.com/martys or by calling 905-615-4278. Ticket prices are $75 for members, $90 for non-members and $700 for a table of 10. Please note: tickets will not be sold at the door.