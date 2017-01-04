North America’s largest indoor boat show – the preeminent selling venue for Canada’s recreational boating industry, and the premiere showcase for new 2017 product!

The Best Place to See Boats and The Best Place to Buy Them, the 59th annual Toronto International Boat Show runs January 20 – 29, 2017 at the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place.

World’s Largest Indoor Lake for Boaters

Are you Ready for Summer? The Lake is ready for you to experience a little blast of summer in January!! At the Toronto International Boat Show you can leave the bulky winter clothing at home, relax lakeside, and enjoy the engineering marvel – known as The Lake.

Grab a seat on shore to watch professional wakeboarders, wakeskaters and waterskiers perform tricks and flips; or join the fun and take a FREE ride in canoe, kayak, or paddleboat.

More fun to be had on The Lake, onsite sign up for wakeboard and waterski lessons from the experts or in advance register for Discover Boating Hands-on-Skills Training.