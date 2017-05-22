TD Toronto Jazz Festival

June 23 – July 2

Nathan Phillips Square plus various concert venues and jazz clubs throughout the city

The TD Toronto Jazz Festival has become known as one of North America’s premier jazz festivals.

The heart of the Festival is now located at Nathan Phillips Square in the heart of downtown Toronto with an impressive 1,200 seats fully-licensed Mainstage Marquee and outdoor stage, and where many extraordinary events are offered free to the public. The TD Toronto Jazz Festival has become a destination event, not just for music lovers but for some of the greatest jazz celebrities in the world.

Some of this year’s headliners include Joss Stone, Mavis Staples, Aretha Franklin, and many more.

2017 Toronto Jazz Headliners