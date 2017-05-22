toronto storage mart, storage space, storage people Last Minute Deals from hotels.com Canada!

TD Toronto Jazz Festival

June 23 – July 2
Nathan Phillips Square plus various concert venues and jazz clubs throughout the city

The TD Toronto Jazz Festival has become known as one of North America’s premier jazz festivals.

The heart of the Festival is now located at Nathan Phillips Square in the heart of downtown Toronto with an impressive 1,200 seats fully-licensed Mainstage Marquee and outdoor stage, and where many extraordinary events are offered free to the public. The TD Toronto Jazz Festival has become a destination event, not just for music lovers but for some of the greatest jazz celebrities in the world.

Some of this year’s headliners include Joss Stone, Mavis Staples, Aretha Franklin, and many more.

2017 Toronto Jazz Headliners

Wed June 21, 8:00pm Gregory Porter
Koerner Hall, Telus Centre for Performance & Learning
Fri June 23, 8:30pm Randy Bachman and Band with special guests Walter Trout & Laila Biali
The Concert Hall
Presented by Q107
Sat June 24, 8:00pm ACS – Geri Allen, Terri Lyne Carrington, Esperanza Spalding
The Concert Hall
Presented by Mill Street
Sat June 24, 8:00pm Bill Frisell / Thomas Morgan Duo
Church of The Redeemer
Mon June 26, 9:00pm Joss Stone
Danforth Music Hall
Tue June 27, 8:00pm Mavis Staples
Koerner Hall, Telus Centre for Performance & Learning
Mon June 26, 9:00pm Caravan Palace
Phoenix Concert Theatre
Tue June 27, 8:00pm Kandace Springs / Robert Glasper Experiment
The Concert Hall
Wed June 28, 8:00pm Shabaka & The Ancestors / Donny McCaslin Group
The Concert Hall
Wed June 28, 8:00pm Hiromi Duet: Featuring Edmar Castaneda
Koerner Hall in the Telus Centre for Performance & Learning
Presented by Yamaha
Thu June 29, 8:00pm John LaBarbera Big Band “Celebrating Buddy Rich”
The Concert Hall
Thu June 29, 8:00pm Hudson: Jack DeJohnette, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski, John Scofield
Koerner Hall, Telus Centre for Performance & Learning
Fri June 30, 8:00pm Larnell Lewis Band / Bokanté
The Concert Hall
Sat July 1, 8:00pm Aretha Franklin
Sony Centre
Sun July 2, 8:00pm 4 By Monk By 4
The Concert Hall
