TD Toronto Jazz Festival
June 23 – July 2
Nathan Phillips Square plus various concert venues and jazz clubs throughout the city
The TD Toronto Jazz Festival has become known as one of North America’s premier jazz festivals.
The heart of the Festival is now located at Nathan Phillips Square in the heart of downtown Toronto with an impressive 1,200 seats fully-licensed Mainstage Marquee and outdoor stage, and where many extraordinary events are offered free to the public. The TD Toronto Jazz Festival has become a destination event, not just for music lovers but for some of the greatest jazz celebrities in the world.
Some of this year’s headliners include Joss Stone, Mavis Staples, Aretha Franklin, and many more.
2017 Toronto Jazz Headliners
|Wed June 21, 8:00pm
|Gregory Porter
Koerner Hall, Telus Centre for Performance & Learning
|Fri June 23, 8:30pm
|Randy Bachman and Band with special guests Walter Trout & Laila Biali
The Concert Hall
Presented by Q107
|Sat June 24, 8:00pm
|ACS – Geri Allen, Terri Lyne Carrington, Esperanza Spalding
The Concert Hall
Presented by Mill Street
|Sat June 24, 8:00pm
|Bill Frisell / Thomas Morgan Duo
Church of The Redeemer
|Mon June 26, 9:00pm
|Joss Stone
Danforth Music Hall
|Tue June 27, 8:00pm
|Mavis Staples
Koerner Hall, Telus Centre for Performance & Learning
|Mon June 26, 9:00pm
|Caravan Palace
Phoenix Concert Theatre
|Tue June 27, 8:00pm
|Kandace Springs / Robert Glasper Experiment
The Concert Hall
|Wed June 28, 8:00pm
|Shabaka & The Ancestors / Donny McCaslin Group
The Concert Hall
|Wed June 28, 8:00pm
|Hiromi Duet: Featuring Edmar Castaneda
Koerner Hall in the Telus Centre for Performance & Learning
Presented by Yamaha
|Thu June 29, 8:00pm
|John LaBarbera Big Band “Celebrating Buddy Rich”
The Concert Hall
|Thu June 29, 8:00pm
|Hudson: Jack DeJohnette, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski, John Scofield
Koerner Hall, Telus Centre for Performance & Learning
|Fri June 30, 8:00pm
|Larnell Lewis Band / Bokanté
The Concert Hall
|Sat July 1, 8:00pm
|Aretha Franklin
Sony Centre
|Sun July 2, 8:00pm
|4 By Monk By 4
The Concert Hall
