SPRING COTTAGE LIFE SHOW

March 31 – April 2

International Centre

Show Dates/Hours

Friday, March 31, 2017 – 10:00am–8:00pm

Saturday, April 1, 2017 – 9:00am–7:00pm

Sunday, April 2, 2017 – 10:00am–5:00pm

Meet more than 550 exhibitors showing boats, docks, builders, contractors, innovative building products, green solutions, decor and style, arts and crafts, food and entertaining, water toys and more at the 2017 Spring Cottage Life Show. The Main Stage is your destination for entertaining presentations on cottage ownership and rentals, environmental issues, sustainable building, fire safety, and re-wilding your cottage shoreline. Plus, this Spring, the Brojects are back to give us a sneak peak of the new season of Brojects in the Houseon Cottage Life Television.

The Dock Party is the social hub of the show, proudly serving Muskoka Brewery beer, Muskoka Lakes Cranberry Wine, Georgian Bay Spirit Co., and Walter All-Natural Caesar Mix. Sit back, relax and enjoy a few beverages, while supporting a great cause. Drink tickets are sold to benefit the Cottage Dreams Cancer Recovery Initiative. This charity, based in the heart of cottage country, places cancer survivors and their families in donated cottages for a week of rest and recovery.

This year, not one, but two marquee model cottages showcase the growing trend of factory-built modular cottages from Guildcrest Homes. Walk through these high quality, energy-efficient cottages and you will understand the big appeal of buying affordable and contemporary retreats with small footprints that disturb less of the natural landscape and provide more opportunity to enjoy outdoor spaces. The mini cottages, approximately 400-sq.-ft. and 750-sq.-ft., are chocked full of creative storage solutions, open lofts, and natural light. As you step through from one cottage to the next be sure to check out the patio, beautifully furnished by Sears with pieces from the Debbie Travis Outdoor Collection.

The Cottage Garden is truly a chance to escape to the cottage early and learn about native gardens and the importance of pollinators. Take a walk through the garden and learn more about the plants that are best suited for your cottage native garden.

Pollinators ensure the quality of our plants and food supply. Humans need insects to maintain our quality of life. But pollinators are also vital in creating and maintaining the habitats and ecosystems that many animals rely on for food and shelter. By planting native gardens, not only are pollinators provided vital habitats, birds are provided important stopover sites, and our water and air quality are better filtered.

Don’t forget to pick up your free sample from Burt’s Bees!