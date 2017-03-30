Show Choir Canada Championships

April 7 – 8

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Inspired by the cultural phenomenon of “show choirs” conceived in the United States, combining song and dance choreography into performances, and made popular around the globe by the hit TV-show Glee, Show Choir Canada’s championships, co-Founded by George Randolph (Randolph Academy for the Performing Arts) and Peter da Costa (da Costa Talent Management / Podium Concert Productions), have become an established annual highlight in Toronto’s performing arts scene.

Audiences of all ages are provided with exceptional performances in an ultimate, international showdown-like-battle, for the distinguished title of Canada’s best show choir.

For more information, visit www.showchoircanada.com