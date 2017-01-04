SHEN YUN RETURNS

January 18 – 22

Living Arts Centre Mississauga

February 28 – March 2

Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts

Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company. Shen Yun was established in New York in 2006 by elite Chinese artists. They came together with a shared vision and passion—to revive the lost world of traditional Chinese culture and share it with everyone.

The name Shen Yun means the beauty of divine beings dancing, and that is what the audience experiences. Shen Yun now has five equally large companies that tour the world simultaneously, bringing an all-new performance of dance, costumes, animated backdrops, singing, and music to over 150 theaters every year.