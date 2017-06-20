ONTARIO 150 Tour presented by Redpath Sugar

From July 1 – August 13, 2017, the ONTARIO 150 tour will travel to six ports in Ontario to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary. Bringing the West Coast Lumberjack Show, the World’s Largest Rubber Duck, Rhythm of the Nation (Rythme de la Nation), and tons of live music and interactive entertainment to a waterfront near you!

Catch the ONTARIO 150 Tour in any of the following ports: Toronto, Owen Sound, Sault Ste Marie, Midland, Amherstberg and Brockville. Canuck it Up Ontario, because our country only turns 150 once! #CanuckITUP Ontario!