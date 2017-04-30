Jackson-Triggs Amphitheatre Announces its Highly Anticipated 17th Annual Summer Concert Season to Rock the Region

Headlining talent includes Sam Roberts Band and Chantal Kreviazuk, Canadian music legend Alan Doyle, and new to the line-up, Amanda Marshall

June 8 – September 8, 2017

Jackson-Triggs Amphitheatre

The Jackson-Triggs Amphitheatre (@jackson_triggs) announced the 2017 summer concert line-up. As the official wine of the 2017 JUNO Awards and a proud supporter of Canadian music for over 15 years, Jackson-Triggs combines award-winning music and wines together for a unique outdoor concert experience in the vineyard. The Sam Roberts Band kicks off the season on June 8th , while folk music icon Gordon Lightfoot takes over the stage July 21st . Wrapping up the season on September 8th will be Blue Rodeo veteran, Jim Cuddy. In addition to taking in a performance under the stars, concert-goers can also purchase a spectacular four-course dinner and Jackson-Triggs Reserve VQA wine pairing at the exclusive Barrel Cellar Dinner in advance of the show ($112 per person, including gratuity plus HST- not including the performance ticket).

When: Tickets go on sale Tues., April 4th , 2017 at 9:00 AM (EST) and can be purchased at www.greatestateniagara.com. Summer concert season runs from June 8th to September 8th. Interview opportunities available

Where: 2145 Niagara Stone Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0

What: The Jackson-Triggs Niagara Estate Winery Amphitheatre returns for its 17 th summer concert season with a stellar line-up of Canadian music.

June 8-10 Sam Roberts Band June 16 Glass Tiger Wae Yer Family: An Acoustic Evening of Songs and Story Telling June 17 Amanda Marshall July 4,6,7 Alan Doyle & the Beautiful Gypsies, with featured guests Hawksley Workman (July 6) and Donovan Woods (July7) July 8 Chantal Kreviazuk July 14 Matt Andersen July 15 Dan Mangan July 21 Gordon Lightfoot July 22 Whitehorse August 11 The Trews Acoustic August 12 The Rheostatics August 18 The Sheepdogs August 19 Rootstock, singer-songwriter circle featuring Torquil Campbell of Stars, Ron Sexsmith, with one artist still to be named August 25 Blackie and the Rodeo Kings August 26 Bahamas September 8 The Jim Cuddy Band

The Jackson-Triggs Amphitheatre concert series offers a unique and relaxed way to enjoy wine country at its best, while catching some of Canada’s premiere talent under the stars and nestled in the vineyards. Enjoy sipping the award-winning wines of Jackson-Triggs Winemaker, Marco Piccoli and savouring Niagara’s outstanding local fare prepared by the Estate Winery Chef, Tim MacKiddie.

About The Jackson-Triggs Niagara Estate Amphitheatre

The Jackson-Triggs Niagara Estate Amphitheatre is a 500 seat open-air venue located on the beautiful Jackson-Triggs winery estate (2145 Niagara Stone Rd) in the heart of Niagara-on-the-Lake. The amphitheatre hosts a special series of concerts each summer season beginning in late June and running to September. For tickets and more information about the 2017 summer season at the amphitheatre, visit www.greatestatesniagara.com or call 1-866-589-4637 ext 2. Like the Jackson-Triggs Facebook page or follow @Jackson_Triggs on Instagram to get more information about the wines, winery and concert series.